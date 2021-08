Shontel Brown, a Cuyahoga County Councilwoman and Chair of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party, won the special election to succeed Congresswoman Marcia Fudge Tuesday. After the most expensive congressional primary of the year and an avalanche of direct mail and TV and radio advertising, Brown capitalized on nearly $2 million in PAC spending by the Democratic Majority for Israel and secured commanding victories in the east side suburbs to defeat her main opponent, Nina Turner.