Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

Parish council moving forward with securing spot for future jail

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JAIik_0bH1qM2f00

The Lafayette Parish Council is moving forward with acquiring property for the future location of a new parish jail.

Council members unanimously approved the final ordinance at their meeting Tuesday night; it clears the way for a new jail next to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office facility on West Willow Street.

Several parish residents spoke against the move during the public comment portion of the meeting. One man said there are lots of properties where the new jail could go instead of the West Willow location, adding, "Respect the Northside just like everybody else's district is respected."

Another stated that the current jail needs to be updated, "but we cut the budget for parks and recreation."

Their statements were echoes of those shared during town halls held last week . Many residents felt it would do more harm than good to relocate the jail, and some were worried more people would be jailed if the facility were moved to the Northside.

Council member Josh Carlson, who represents District 3, said that he understands the concerns and they are valid, but added that the facility "isn't in anyone's front yard" or located next to a school or church, though he said there are some in the area.

District 2 council member Kevin Naquin, who proposed the ordinance, said that the location is simply a "future site," and that this doesn't mean the jail will absolutely be built in that spot. He also said the facility might not be built for many years. The location, he added, will save tax payers more money because of its location in the city versus one that would be built a further distance away, which would cost more.

"This location wasn't based on color, poverty, Northside versus Southside, east versus west, or downtown," Naquin stated.

Watch the full council meeting here .

Following the vote, the Lafayette NAACP released a statement:

"WHEN WHITE PRIVILEGE PREVAIL IN LAFAYETTE LA.
.
UNFORTUNATELY THIS IS THE HISTORY OF LAFAYETTE LA

THESE WHITE LOCAL ELECTED OFFICIALS COLLUDED TO BRING THIS MAJOR DECISION THROUGH A CAJUN MUSIC ARTIST, COUNCILMAN KEVIN NAQUIN. KEVIN DECIDED DR MARTIN LUTHER KING MEMORIAL PARKWAY (WILLOW STREET) IS THE BEST SITE FOR A MAXIMUM SECURITY PRISON. NOT A STATE OR NATIONAL SITE SELECTION FIRM. HE DECIDED. THE MAYOR WAS SILENT. THE SHERIFF SILENT, ONE ACADIANA SILENT.

THIS WAS DONE WITHOUT PREVIOUSLY INFORMING THE BLACK COUNCIL MEMBERS (CITY OR PARISH) WHO REPRESENT THE MAJORITY POPULATED BLACK NORTHSIDE.

DO YOU REALLY THINK THIS COUNCILMAN ACTED UNILATERALLY, OF COURSE NOT! THEY ALL COLLUDED TO CONTINUE TO SUPPRESS THE NORTHSIDE. TO ATTACK THE BLACK COMMUNITY.

PROGRESSIVE COMMUNITIES ARE NOT EVEN BUILDING JAILS ANYMORE.

IT WAS NEVER THE PLAN TO PUT THIS KIND OF FACILITY ON THE NORTHSIDE. THE TRANSITIONAL FACILITY WAS A PROGRESSIVE IDEA. ITS BEING REDEFINED TO OLD POLICIES OF LOCK THEM UP AND THROW AWAY THE KEY.

REMOVE THE MOUTON STATUE FROM DOWNTOWN- THEN PUT UP A NEW MONUMENT FOR THE AGES TO A LAFAYETTE AND LOUISIANA RACIST CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM DESIGNED TO CRUSH THE BLACK FAMILY, THE BLACK MAN. BLACK CHILDREN WILL SEE THIS PROPOSED JAIL DAILY. A CONSTANT REMINDER OF DESPAIR. ATTACKING OUR MENTAL HEALTH.

WE ARE NOT DEFEATED. WE WILL CONTINUE TO FIGHT FOR WHAT IS RIGHT FOR ALL CITIZENS.

WE ASK THAT YOU TELL THE COMMUNITY WHAT YOU PLAN TO BUILD ON THE PROPERTY WHERE THE JAIL IS NOW.

WE KNOW YOU KNOW!"

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
Government
Lafayette Parish, LA
Government
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Maximum Security Prison#Respect The Northside#The Black Council#Northside#The Black Community#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NAACP
Related
Opelousas, LAPosted by
KATC News

Opelousas working to address road infrastructure

In St. Landry Parish, you'll soon see signs of progress on road projects in Opelousas. With additional funding from the state, the city can address problems with infrastructure. It's called "Improving Pathways for a better Opelousas," and the plan is to improve roads around the city for residents and travelers.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Lafayette City court updates masking policy

Lafayette City Court will be implementing Governor Edwards’ face covering mandate. On Tuesday August, 3, the courts provided details on their operations including the addition of face covering guidance. Governor Edwards' mask mandate will begin on Wednesday August 4, 2021.
JobsPosted by
KATC News

Annual LEDA job fair happened today at the Cajundome

More than 90 of the region's top employers were on hand Wednesday to screen job candidates at the LEDA Job Fair in the Cajundome Convention Center. Now in its 26th year, the LEDA Job Fair is the largest job recruitment event in Acadiana. Since its inception, hundreds of Acadiana's top employers have successfully recruited job candidates at the one-day event.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Guillory issues statement on statewide mask mandate

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory on Tuesday issued a statement regarding Governor Edwards' reinstatement of a statewide mask mandate. The mandate goes into effect Wednesday, August 4, and includes all children ages 5 and up and all adults. This also includes all school campuses. The mandate will stay in place until at least September 1, but may be extended if necessary.
Louisiana StatePosted by
KATC News

Louisiana 4-Hers attend Citizenship Board meeting

The Louisiana 4-H Citizenship Board met up recently for the WeLead conference in Alexandria. Louisiana 4-H leadership boards give 4-Hers the opportunity to develop leadership, social, emotional and character skills. The Citizenship board is designed to help students explore citizenship and cultural awareness on local, state and national levels and to build a sense of civic engagement as well.
Lafayette Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

LPSB to discuss uniform shortage, COVID protocols

The Lafayette Parish School Board meets in regular session today, and uniforms and COVID are on the agenda. Board members are scheduled to discuss a shortage of uniforms in Acadiana stores. One parent told her board member that many stores don't have uniforms and are advising parents to order online. Board members would like staff to research the issue and report back with information on how this issue is impacting families, and any potential solutions.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Safehouse Opens First Sober House for Women

Women struggling with drug and alcohol use in the Lafayette area now have a new place to call home. Safehouse Sober Living, a Christian nonprofit organization based in Lafayette, has opened its first sober living house for women. The six-bed house provides low-cost transitional housing to residents recovering from substance use disorders.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Diocese of Baton Rouge asking parishioners to wear masks

The Diocese of Baton Rouge is asking parishioners to wear masks when attending services. According to Baton Rouge Bishop Michael Duca, the change is being implemented following the new mask mandate for all indoor gatherings announced by Governor Edwards. The mandate went into affect on Wednesday August 4.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

State releases LEAP scores

The State Department of Education released standardized test results by parish today. For the last two school years, Louisiana faced extraordinary challenges ranging from catastrophic hurricanes to a global pandemic, officials say.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Office of Public Health partners with local organizations for Defeating COVID-19 virtual discussion

With COVID-19 multiplying throughout the community, the Louisiana Department of Health, Region 4 Office of Public Health has partnered with United Way of Acadiana, Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Nursing Professional Development Program and Woman’s Foundation to answer ongoing questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Breaux Bridge, LAPosted by
KATC News

St. Martin Council on Aging reopens

The St. Martin Council on Aging in Breaux Bridge is rebounding with a reopening. The senior center and meal site has been closed for more than a year because of the pandemic. Seniors started arriving at the center Monday morning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy