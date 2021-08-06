Tokyo Olympics Full TV & Streaming Schedule: How To Watch Everything On NBC & Peacock, Including Team USA Men’s Basketball & Baseball Going For The Gold – Update

UPDATED with schedule changes: NBCUniversal is airing programming from the Tokyo Olympic Games across a wide swath of its broadcast, cable and digital properties, the programming schedules for which are constantly shifting this year. Deadline is updating this list daily from multiple official sources.

NBCU’s Peacock streaming service features a Tokyo Olympics destination with extensive live coverage of some the Games’ biggest events including Gymnastics, Track and Field and Team USA’s pursuit of its fourth straight gold medal in Men’s basketball. All of Peacock’s Tokyo Olympics programming will be available to stream for free with the exception of the U.S. Men’s Basketball coverage. The streamer’s Team USA Channel features highlights of Team U.S.A. in Tokyo.

When are the Tokyo Olympics?

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad are taking place from Friday, July 23 to Sunday, August 8, in Tokyo. The Opening Ceremony was Friday, July 23. The Closing Ceremony is set for August 8 at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT.

Where can I watch the Tokyo Olympics?

NBC is home to the Olympics, so tune into your local NBC station for primetime coverage. Programing will also be featured on NBC Sports Network, USA, CNBC, the NBC Olympics Channel, the Golf Channel and Telemundo. Or viewers can stream the Games at Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and NBC Sports.com. Tokyo Olympics programming can also be seen on streamers that feature NBC such as Sling TV, Roku, Hulu Plus, FuboTV, AT&T TV, Xfinity and YouTube TV.

What is the time difference between the U.S. and Japan?

Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern time and 16 hours ahead of Pacific time, which means many events held in the evening in Tokyo will be in the early morning hours for U.S. viewers.

FULL TV & STREAMING SCHEDULE BY DATE

See below for the full day-by-day schedule, with specific events, times and channel information listed by network Listings last updated August 6, 11 a.m.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 6 (all times Eastern)

Baseball

11:30 p.m. — Bronze medal game: KOR vs. DOM — CNBC (live)

Basketball

12:40 a.m. — Women’s semifinal: USA vs. Serbia — NBC (live)

10:30 p.m. — Men’s final: USA vs. France — NBC, Peacock (live)

Beach Volleyball

9 p.m. — Men’s bronze medal match: LAT vs. QAT — CNBC (live)

10:30 p.m. — Men’s final: NOR vs. ROC — CNBC (live)

Diving

2 a.m. — Men’s platform, qualifying — USA (live)

9 p.m. — Men’s platform, semifinal — USA (live)

Equestrian

7:45 p.m. – Women’s jumping qualifying – USA

Golf

5:30 p.m. — Women’s final round — Golf Channel (live)

Rhythmic Gymnastics

9 p.m. — Group qualifying — USA (live)

Soccer

7 a.m. — Men’s bronze medal match: Mexico vs. Japan — NBCSN (live)

Track & Field

6 p.m. — Women’s marathon — USA (live)

8 p.m. — Women’s marathon — NBC (live)

8 p.m. — Men’s 4×100-meter relay, Women’s 4×100-meter relay, Women’s 1,500 meters, Women’s 400 meters & Men’s 5,000 meters finals — NBC

Volleyball

10:30 p.m. – Men’s final: FRA vs. ROC – CNBC

FULL EVENT REPLAYS available Friday on Peacock

Women’s Beach Volleyball Semifinal SUI (Verge-Depre/Heidrich) vs. USA (April/Alix)

Women’s Beach Volleyball Semifinal AUS (Artacho del Solar/Clancy) vs. LAT (Graudina/Kravcenoka)

Women’s Table Tennis Team Bronze Match GER vs. HKG

Women’s Soccer Bronze Medal Match AUS vs. USA

Baseball Semifinal KOR vs. USA 8/5

Women’s Table Tennis Team Final CHN vs. JPN

Women’s Water Polo Semifinal HUN vs. ESP

Men’s Basketball Semifinal FRA vs. SLO

SATURDAY, AUGUST 7 (all times Eastern)

Baseball

6 a.m. – Men’s final: USA vs. Japan – NBCSN (live)

Basketball

3 a.m. — Women’s bronze medal game — CNBC (live)

7 a.m. — Men’s bronze medal game: SLO vs. AUS — USA (live)

10:30 p.m. — Women’s final — NBC (live)

Diving

2 a.m. — Men’s platform final — USA (live)

8 p.m. — Men’s platform final — NBC

Handball

10 p.m. — Women’s bronze medal match: NOR vs. SWE — CNBC (live)

Rhythmic Gymnastics

10 p.m. — Group final — USA (live)

Soccer

7:30 a.m. — Men’s final: BRA vs. ESP — NBCSN (live)

Track & Field

5 p.m.: Women’s marathon USA (live)

6 p.m. — Men’s marathon — USA (live)

8 p.m. — Men’s marathon — NBC (live)

8 p.m. — Women’s high jump, Women’s 10,000 meters, Men’s javelin, Men’s 1,500 meters, Women’s 4×400 meters & Men’s 4×400 meters finals — NBC

Volleyball

12:30 a.m. — Men’s bronze medal match: ARG vs. BRA — USA (live)

8 a.m. — Men’s final: FRA vs. ROC — NBC (live)

8 p.m. — Women’s bronze medal match: KOR vs. SER — USA (live)

Water Polo

3:30 a.m. — Women’s final: USA vs. ESP — USA (live)

8 p.m. — Women’s final: USA vs. ESP — NBC

Wrestling

5:45 a.m. — Finals — Olympic Channel (live)

FULL EVENT REPLAYS available Saturday on Peacock

Men’s Volleyball Bronze Medal Match ARG vs. BRA

Women’s Water Polo HUN vs. ROC

Women’s Water Polo Gold Medal Match ESP vs. USA

Baseball Gold Medal Game USA vs. JPN

Men’s Basketball Bronze Medal Game SLO vs. AUS

Men’s Soccer Gold Medal Game BRA vs. ESP

Men’s Handball Gold Medal Game DNK vs. FRA

Men’s Volleyball Gold Medal Game FRA vs. ROC

SUNDAY, AUGUST 8 (all times Eastern)

Boxing

2 a.m. — Finals — CNBC (live)

Volleyball

12:30 a.m. — Women’s final — USA (live)

Water Polo

12:30 a.m. — Men’s bronze medal match — CNBC (live)

3:30 a.m. — Men’s final — USA (live)

Closing Ceremonies

7 a.m. — Peacock (live)

8 p.m. — NBC

NEW CHANNELS

Peacock is debuting six new channels offering expansive coverage of the Games.

Tokyo Now

The home of marquee shows such as Tokyo Live , Tokyo Gold , On Her Turf at the Olympics and Tokyo Tonight starting July 24

Great Moments

Launching June 23, this channel will air a collection of the most thrilling moments of past Olympics

Meet the Olympians

Providing profiles and documentaries about top athletes, past and present

Must-See Moments

Featuring the buzziest moments from past Games

Team USA

Highlights of Team USA competing for gold medals in Tokyo

Tokyo Flame

An always-on livestream of the Olympic flame (think Yule log) for people who just want to bask in the glow of the Games

ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING

LIVE SHOWS

All live shows will stream daily on Peacock’s new Tokyo Now channel.

Tokyo Live

Live competition, interviews, highlights, medal ceremonies and athlete profiles. 6-11 a.m. ET

Tokyo Gold

A comprehensive look at the most compelling performances of the day: outstanding moments with in-depth packages, expert analysis and athlete interviews as daily competition concludes (Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of New York). 11 a.m.-12 p.m. ET; Repeats every hour between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m (Monday through Saturday) and 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Sunday).

On Her Turf at the Olympics

Celebrating female athletes competing at the Games with features, interviews and timely coverage. 7-7:30 p.m. ET (one hour earlier on Sundays)

Tokyo Tonight

Fast-paced highlights of events as they happen. Interviews, features and live reports from Tokyo to make the viewer feel like they’re at the Games. 7:30 p.m.-midnight ET (one hour earlier on Sundays)

BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE…

Original programming for Tokyo 2021 includes even more original shows.

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg

Peacock has created a comedic commentary series co-hosted by the titular duo — both Olympics enthusiasts — who will recap the Games’ most impressive displays of athleticism…as well as the moments that don’t go as planned. “Kevin and Snoop will be your comedy guides through the Tokyo Olympics,” according to the company.

For Ball and Country

With the USA Men’s Basketball Team’s fourth consecutive gold medal on the line, there is much at stake in Tokyo. For Ball and Country will follow the greatest men’s basketball players in America as they set aside their on-court rivalries and form a star-studded team to represent the USA.

Golden

This series follows elite American gymnasts Laurie Hernandez, Morgan Hurd, Sunisa Lee, Konnor McClain and MyKayla Skinner along their individual and intertwining journeys as Team USA hopefuls leading up to the 2021 Games. The series examines how their preparation for the Games was fundamentally altered by the pandemic. The series is produced by Uninterrupted, a division of The SpringHill Company.

The Sisters of ’96: The 1996 USA Women’s Olympic Soccer Team

When the U.S. Women’s National Team made a run through the field in Atlanta their gold medal match was not fully televised. Now, Peacock is making the game available in full for the first time. The streamer will also debut an hour-long special that reunites 1996 stars Brandi Chastain, Joy Fawcett, Julie Foudy, Kristine Lilly, Shannon MacMillan, Briana Scurry and Tisha Venturini.

In addition, Peacock will curate highlights and full event replays by sport to make it easy for fans to stay current on the 7,000 hours of NBC Olympics coverage.