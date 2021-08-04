Startling Discovery Suggests 40% of Wild Deer in The US Have Had The Coronavirus

As kids, many of us grew up playing outside with no fear, touching all kinds of different bugs and insects, no matter how big or slimy they were. While most of us have grown up to become a little more fearful of creepy, crawly things, others are still not afraid to pick up a stray bug here or there, especially in an effort to shoo it away. But you'll need to exercise a bit of caution when it comes to one pervasive insect in particular. Experts are sounding the alarm about a tiny bug that you should never pick up with your bare hands because it could harm you. Read on to find out what kind of insect experts say you should only be touching if you're covered up with gloves, a mask, and long-sleeved clothing.