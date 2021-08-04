Cancel
Startling Discovery Suggests 40% of Wild Deer in The US Have Had The Coronavirus

By Carly Cassella
 1 day ago
The novel coronavirus appears to have somehow jumped from humans to wild deer in some parts of the United States. In the northeast corner of the nation, a recent federal survey found neutralizing antibodies for SARS-CoV-2 in 40 percent of all white-tailed deer (Odocoileus virginianus) that were sampled. In the state of Michigan alone, 67 percent of free-ranging deer showed immune markers for the coronavirus in their bloodwork. It's the first evidence of widespread exposure to SARS-CoV-2 in wild animals, and while the preprint study still needs to be verified and peer-reviewed, the findings are cause for concern. While none of the deer showed...

Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Bug, Never Touch It Without Gloves & a Mask, Experts Warn

As kids, many of us grew up playing outside with no fear, touching all kinds of different bugs and insects, no matter how big or slimy they were. While most of us have grown up to become a little more fearful of creepy, crawly things, others are still not afraid to pick up a stray bug here or there, especially in an effort to shoo it away. But you'll need to exercise a bit of caution when it comes to one pervasive insect in particular. Experts are sounding the alarm about a tiny bug that you should never pick up with your bare hands because it could harm you. Read on to find out what kind of insect experts say you should only be touching if you're covered up with gloves, a mask, and long-sleeved clothing.
POTUSNew York Post

Don’t buy the hysteria: The Delta variant is actually less dangerous

On Wednesday, the Delta variant became America’s dominant COVID strain. Yet it’s no cause for panic: The numbers — especially in Britain, which Delta hit hard — show it causes far fewer hospitalizations and deaths, while vaccines remain highly effective against it. Most media hype the fear: “Americans should be...
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

If You Smell This, Get Out of the Pool Immediately, Experts Warn

The weather is getting toastier by the minute throughout the U.S., meaning there's no time like the present to take a dip in order to beat the heat. However, experts say there's a significant summer danger that means you should give up your swim immediately—and what's more, before you can so much as see it, your nose may pick up on the problem. If you want to avoid putting yourself in harm's way this summer, read on to discover the one scent that means you should hop out of the pool immediately.
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Mysterious lonely apple tree on uninhabited Hebridean island baffles scientists

Hidden amongst mossy crags on an uninhabited outer-Hebridean island of Scotland’s west coast, a rare example of a pure European crab apple tree species has been surviving, likely since the end of the last ice age, scientists have suggested.The single lonely tree was first discovered by botanists in 2003 on a rocky outcrop on the island of Pabaigh Mor, which lies off the wild west coast of Lewis, and its highly remote location has baffled scientists.The tree is growing at what is believed to be the northwestern limit for the species, with only one other similar case known –...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is INEFFECTIVE against the Indian 'Delta' variant, study suggests

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is ineffective against the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant, a new study suggests. Researchers found that antibody levels from people who received the one-shot vaccine were much lower compared to those given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The findings add to the growing body...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Posted by
Best Life

If You See This Bug, Crush It Immediately, USDA Says

As much as bugs may make your skin crawl, the fact of the matter is, most creepy crawlers are harmless. As the professionals at Vulcan Termite and Pest Control in Alabama advise, "Any bug can be a nuisance, especially if they are invading your home, but most insects actually don't cause much harm." But there are always some exceptions. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, there's a short list of 20 invasive insect species you should be on the lookout for, and one of them is starting to make a comeback. In fact, one state even has a campaign to "stomp it out." Read on to find out what bug you should be wary of and why the USDA is giving you permission to kill it.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This Lettuce at Home, Don't Eat It, CDC Says

Nutrient-rich salad may be one of the most quintessentially healthy dishes out there. However, depending on the type of ingredients you're putting into your salad, you could be inadvertently jeopardizing your wellbeing—and we're not just talking about loading it with high-calorie toppings and dressings. According to the Centers for Disease...
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.

