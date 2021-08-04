Startling Discovery Suggests 40% of Wild Deer in The US Have Had The Coronavirus
The novel coronavirus appears to have somehow jumped from humans to wild deer in some parts of the United States. In the northeast corner of the nation, a recent federal survey found neutralizing antibodies for SARS-CoV-2 in 40 percent of all white-tailed deer (Odocoileus virginianus) that were sampled. In the state of Michigan alone, 67 percent of free-ranging deer showed immune markers for the coronavirus in their bloodwork. It's the first evidence of widespread exposure to SARS-CoV-2 in wild animals, and while the preprint study still needs to be verified and peer-reviewed, the findings are cause for concern. While none of the deer showed...www.sciencealert.com
Comments / 2