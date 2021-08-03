Travis Scott Inks Movie Deal, Teases Film for "Utopia" Album
From Nike to MCDONALDS, Fortnite and even Agave Spiked Seltzer — Travis Scott has managed to secure every brand collaboration you can think of. Now the rapper is adding movie director to his extensive resume. According to Variety, Scott signed a production deal to produce movies via his creative powerhouse Cactus Jack in partnership with A24, the independent film studio behind Oscar award-winning “Moonlight,” folk-horror film “Midsommer” and HBO's “Euphoria."www.houstoniamag.com
Comments / 0