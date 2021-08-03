Cancel
Travis Scott Inks Movie Deal, Teases Film for "Utopia" Album

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Nike to MCDONALDS, Fortnite and even Agave Spiked Seltzer — Travis Scott has managed to secure every brand collaboration you can think of. Now the rapper is adding movie director to his extensive resume. According to Variety, Scott signed a production deal to produce movies via his creative powerhouse Cactus Jack in partnership with A24, the independent film studio behind Oscar award-winning “Moonlight,” folk-horror film “Midsommer” and HBO's “Euphoria."

Variety

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Inks Production Deal With A24 (EXCLUSIVE)

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Films has signed a production deal with A24, the content studio whose credits include the films “Moonlight,” “The Florida Project” “Midsommer” and “Uncut Gems,” and the television series “Ramy” and “Euphoria,” among many other projects. Scott and Cactus Jack will produce movies in partnership with A24, which was revealed on Scott’s Instagram and A24’s with an image of a script bearing the word “Utopia” (covered with marker), a rep for the artist confirms. A24 has received some 25 Academy Award nominations and is affiliated with several Oscar winners including “Room,” “The Lighthouse” and “Ex Machina.” Cactus Jack is the...
MoviesEssence

Travis Scott Lands Production Deal With A24, Teases First Project

The rapper’s Cactus Jack Films will collaborate with the content studio. From his McDonald’s collaboration to platinum selling records and sold out amusement park-themed concerts, there’s no stopping Travis Scott and no doubt that he will go above and beyond in whatever he does. Now, the 30-year-old rapper will be venturing into film and direction.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Philly Rapper Bang Bang Shares New Project ‘Bando Season’: Stream

After finding success with the first single ‘Catch A Body‘ with EST Gee, Philly rapper Bang Bang has dropped his new project Bando Season this weekend. Within a short period of time, Bang Bang has amassed quite some traction, having ranked as 1 of Audiomack’s “10 Rappers You Should Know Right Now’ & receiving airplay on OVO Sound Radio, among other feats. In addition to EST Gee, Bang Bang has enlisted Babyface Ray as well as Philly acts City Rominiecki, Benjy, Kobe SWP & IDKMIR on the 10 song project.
Enter the Travis Scott Merch Multiverse, Now With More A24

Step right up and enter the Travis Scott Merch Multiverse, the reality-bending realm that has seen the hip-hop superstar transform himself into the king of self-promotional, cross-industry collaboration. Now, Scott is adding a new product to his roster. Somehow it’s even grander than a T-shirt, a Big Mac meal, a Fortnite concert, a brand of hard seltzer, or a pair of Jordan 1’s: a whole entire movie co-signed by the internet’s favorite production company, A24.

