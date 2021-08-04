Cancel
Wentzville, MO

Wentzville teen wins first place at Kintetic Park Red Bull World Championship qualifier, trip to world finals in Portugal

By St. Charles County Parks
70 West Sentinel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe area’s first Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier July 31 at St. Charles County’s Kinetic Park in Dardenne Prairie was nothing short of exhilarating form start to finish for both racers and spectators, but it was especially exciting for Brooklynne Schuetz of Wentzville. The Holt High School senior took home first place in the women’s category and receives and all-expenses paid trip to Red Bull World Final Oct. 15-17 in Lisbon, Portugal.

