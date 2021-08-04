Ohio special election pitting Turner vs. Brown a showdown between progressive and establishment Dems

Nina Turner — a progressive candidate for Ohio’s 11th congressional district primary — has conceded defeat to Shontel Brown, a candidate championed by conservative moderate politicians such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC). Turner had been endorsed by Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and the Justice Democrats, an influential progressive PAC that has been instrumental in getting progressives elected to Congress. When the Associated Press called the race, Turner was behind Brown at 44 percent to 51 percent.