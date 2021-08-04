Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio special election pitting Turner vs. Brown a showdown between progressive and establishment Dems

MSNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe special election in Ohio featuring candidates Nina Turner and Shontel Brown has become a reportedly "acrimonious and bitter" battle between the progressive and establishment wings of the Democratic party, as these factions go all out to support their preferred candidate. Journalists Eugene Robinson and Jeremy W. Peters join The ReidOut with their analysis.Aug. 4, 2021.

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nina Turner
Person
Eugene Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Dems#The Democratic Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Fox News

Nina Turner slammed for claiming she 'didn't lose this race,' 'evil money manipulated' election

Nina Turner is facing blowback from both sides of the political aisle after she blamed her special election primary loss Tuesday night in Ohio on "evil money." Turner, a progressive former Ohio state lawmaker who co-chaired the 2020 presidential run of Sen. Bernie Sanders, lost her bid for the Democratic nomination to Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown in the race to fill Rep. Marcia Fudge’s old seat representing Ohio’s 11th Congressional District.
Ohio StateNewsweek

Mike Carey Wins Ohio Election in Test of Trump's Power in GOP Primaries

Former President Donald Trump's pick to represent Ohio in the House of Representatives won in a Republican primary on Tuesday, signaling that the self-proclaimed leader of the GOP still has influence over voters. Despite suffering his own election loss in November, Trump's remained the head of the Republican Party and...
Ohio StateNew York Post

AOC-backed Sanders ally beaten in closely watched Ohio House primary

Far-left Democrats were dealt a big blow Tuesday as former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner, a co-chair of Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign, was defeated by Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown in a much-anticipated special US House primary election. With 96.5 percent of precincts reporting, Brown led Turner by 4,380...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Salon

Nina Turner defeated by Democratic establishment — her loss is the oligarchy's gain

The Democratic primary race for a vacant congressional seat in northeast Ohio was a fierce battle between status quo politics and calls for social transformation. In the end, when votes were counted Tuesday night, transactional business-as-usual had won by almost 6 percent. But the victory of a corporate Democrat over a progressive firebrand did nothing to resolve the wide and deep disparity of visions at the Democratic Party's base nationwide.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Nina Turner’s defeat by Shontel Brown is being styled as a blow for progressives. But is it really?

Nina Turner — a progressive candidate for Ohio’s 11th congressional district primary — has conceded defeat to Shontel Brown, a candidate championed by conservative moderate politicians such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC). Turner had been endorsed by Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and the Justice Democrats, an influential progressive PAC that has been instrumental in getting progressives elected to Congress. When the Associated Press called the race, Turner was behind Brown at 44 percent to 51 percent.
Electionsthejacksonpress.org

Squad-Endorsed Candidate Goes Down to Defeat but Delivers Clinton/Abrams-Like ‘Concession Speech

Ah, I love the smell of radical leftist Democrats in disarray. Many of them are disturbed today because of the loss of Nina Turner in the Ohio special election. Turner is a nationally known, far-left, defund the police candidate, surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former Ohio state senator, with almost half a million followers and lots of support from well-known leftists like the Squad.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Democrats are losing the messaging war, according to Democrats

CNN — These two paragraphs from Politico are eye-opening:. “During a closed-door lunch last week with some of his most vulnerable incumbents, House Democrats’ campaign chief delivered a blunt warning: If the midterms were held now, they would lose the majority. “Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney followed that bleak forecast, which...
Ohio StateCNN

4 takeaways from Ohio's special congressional primaries

(CNN) — In two Ohio congressional primaries Tuesday, Democratic voters embraced the party's establishment, delivering President Joe Biden another ally and denying the left-wing "Squad" its latest member. Republicans, meanwhile, stuck with former President Donald Trump. The two themes could preview what's to come in next year's midterm elections, with...
Ohio StatePosted by
Fox News

Nina Turner, Sanders ally, concedes defeat in Ohio US House race

Nina Turner, a former Ohio state lawmaker who co-chaired the 2020 presidential run of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, has lost her bid for the Democratic nomination for a U.S. House seat. In Tuesday’s special election in the state’s 11th Congressional District, Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown was the top vote-getter...
Cuyahoga County, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Shontel Brown wins Democratic primary for Congressional District 11 seat: The Wake Up for Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sunny and clear skies have filled the beginning of the week, and Clevelanders can expect it to mostly stay that way as the middle of the week arrives. Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies in the morning and a small chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Read more.
Ohio StateWashington Times

Progressives rebuffed by Nina Turner’s Ohio loss

The progressive left suffered a rebuke in Ohio’s congressional primaries Tuesday as former state Sen. Nina Turner was defeated by Shontel Brown, the choice of the party establishment. During the 10 p.m. hour, multiple news organizations projected the 11th Congressional District seat race and Ms. Turner herself conceded defeat. Ms....
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

Shontel Brown defeats Nina Turner in Ohio US House primary race

Brown’s fight against progressive Nina Turner became a proxy for the tensions between Democrats’ old guard and the more confrontational liberals coming up behind it. Mike Carey, a coal lobbyist backed by former President Donald Trump, beat a bevy of Republicans in central Ohio, while Cuyahoga County Council member Shontel Brown pulled out a victory for the Democratic establishment in Cleveland, in a pair of primary elections for open House seats Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy