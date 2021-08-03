Whitmer Recommends Mask Rules For School Districts As Delta Variant Spreads

(CBS DETROIT) – As we inch closer and closer to the fall semester, Gov. Whitmer is urging all school districts in the state to adopt safety precautions as the delta variant spreads.

“We know that the delta variant is spreading that remains a very serious concern and that children cannot be vaccinated yet under 12 and that’s why we really are strongly encouraging districts to adopt masking policies, it’s an unfortunate part of the moment that we’re in, but this area is a real concern and that is the guidance that has come out of Dr. Khaldun and from MDHHS and we’re hoping districts follow suit,” said Whitmer.

In addition to this, Whitmer also toured a new healthcare facility while in Grand Rapids yesterday, which is expected to bring in 200 new jobs.

