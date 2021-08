The Utah Jazz have signed Rudy Gay to a 2-year $12.1 Million deal. Aside from having all the best Rudy’s in the league, this helps with some of the Jazz issues from last year with defense and size at the wing. Gay has had some really solid years in San Antonio and should be a nice upgrade over Georges Niang next season. Last season Gay put up a stat line of 11.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 42% from the field and 38% from three. Gay also took 1.6 free throws per game shooting 80% from the line. The other stat that matters? Gay only started one game last season. He’ll come into the Jazz org knowing what role he’ll play. Much like the Joe Johnson signing from some years back, Gay can come in and do what he does best and that’s be an efficient scorer against second units.