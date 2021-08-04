Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID Restrictions: What powers do local and state agencies have to curb spread?

By Simon Shaykhet
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XoRnW_0bH1oDss00

Deciding whether or not to get a COVID vaccine is something many experts say people are still struggling with. Now, comes even more to consider involving the potential for added restrictions.

Related:

For Michigan residents, the rise in cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant brings with it a wide range of emotions. Some fear the state now won’t have the necessary power to limit exposure while others insist we should avoid returning to additional restrictions.

WXYZ, 2021
Governor Whitmer on Further COVID Restrictions

“I heard the governor say her hands are tied, but I’m becoming more cautious again about keeping a mask with me,” said one local resident.

Another said, “I think people should make their own decisions, I would be opposed to further restrictions.”

WXYZ, 2021
MDHHS on Future Health Orders

While the Michigan Supreme Court has limited power of the governor’s emergency orders to 28-days before approval is needed from the state legislature, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says:

"MDHHS possesses the authority to issue epidemic orders under MCL 333.2253. The Legislature’s decision to repeal the Emergency Powers of Governor Act has no impact on the epidemic order authority. In recognition of the severe, widespread harm caused by epidemics, the Legislature has granted MDHHS specific authority, dating back a century, to address threats to the public health like those posed by COVID-19. MCL 333.2253(1) provides that: If the director determines that control of an epidemic is necessary to protect the public health, the director by emergency order may prohibit the gathering of people for any purpose and may establish procedures to be followed during the epidemic to insure continuation of essential public health services and enforcement of health laws. Emergency procedures shall not be limited to this code.

At this time, there are not any plans to enact additional public health orders. We have provided guidance to schools to help them keep staff and students safe during in-person learning and recommendations on when Michiganders should consider wearing masks to protect themselves and others. We continue to monitor CDC guidance and will update our recommendations as necessary. There is no state mandate for the COVID-19 vaccine. However, it is our best defense against the virus and the way we are going to end this pandemic. We urge all eligible Michiganders to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they are able."

This comes as a top expert at Beaumont Health issues a warning.

"Delta variant is 225 times more likely to be infectious and contagious, from what the CDC is reporting and based on the numbers,” said Dr. Joel Fishbain, Medical Director for Infection Prevention at Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe.

WXYZ, 2021
Michigan First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

With the city of Detroit still at a much lower rate of vaccination than the required 70% for herd immunity, Dr. Joel Fishbain says until more Detroiters and Michiganders get the vaccine shot, there’s much more to worry about.

"The Delta and other variants came from the virus replicating continuously and infection in the community. Variants and mutations are bound to occur and I’m concerned the next variant might escape previous immunity and vaccination,” he said.

WXYZ, 2021
Dr. Joel Fishbain, Medical Director for Infection Prevention at Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe
WXYZ, 2021
Why does the COronavirus Change?

In Detroit, we’ve also confirmed the health director still has the authority to impose further restrictions if necessary to protect public health. However, neither the city, county or state have announced any plans to require vaccination.

"The choice is up to you and we’re counting on you, Detroit, to make the right decision to get your vaccine,” said Denise Fair, Detroit Health Department director.

WXYZ, 2021
Denise Fair, Detroit Health Department director

Comments / 0

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Epidemics#Legislature#Covid#Americans#Cdc#Michiganders#Beaumont Health#The Coronavirus Change#Detroit Health Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthBest Life

These 11 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

This year's Independence Day holiday weekend showed signs of a big return to normalcy for Americans after more than a year of life under the COVID-19 pandemic. Record numbers of travelers were expected to take to the skies, roads, and rails to attend celebrations and gatherings as the daily national average of COVID-related deaths dropped 23 percent over the past two weeks to less than 300, The New York Times reports. But even as new infections continue to plateau around 12,000 a day, some states are seeing COVID surges hit their populations, according to data from The Washington Post.
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

CDC: Multiple Local Counties Have ‘Substantial’ COVID-19 Spread

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Multiple local counties now have “substantial” COVID-19 spread, according to the CDC. As of Tuesday night, the CDC had listed Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Washington, Westmoreland, Indiana and Somerset as counties in our area with “substantial” community transmission. For it to reach “substantial,” a county needs at least 50 cases per every 100,000 people. Allegheny County is eight cases over that threshold at 58 cases. As cases creep up, things are ramping up inside Pittsburgh’s two largest hospital systems. Doctors say there’s one thing in common between almost all the patients: they’re unvaccinated. “We got as good as in the single...
Public Healththechiefnews.com

COVID-19: State employees, visitors must mask up

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown today announced new mask guidance for Executive Branch state agencies in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recently updated guidance, and based on the latest science on the spread of the Delta variant. The new guidance requires all state employees, regardless of vaccination...
Educationthelandonline.com

Masks recommended, not necessarily required, in schools and surge areas

MANKATO — After new federal guidance came out this week, Minnesota health officials Wednesday recommended masks be worn in schools and areas where COVID-19 cases are surging. The recommendations come in response to rising cases of the concerning delta variant, largely being spread by people who can’t or refuse to...
Minnesota StateNewsTimes

Minnesota universities mandate masks to curb COVID-19 spread

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Public colleges and universities in Minnesota will be requiring masks to be worn on campuses to help stop the spread of COVID-19 as the delta variant of the virus is surging. The University of Minnesota said Monday that it will require all students, employees and visitors at...
Utah StateABC 4

What do state leaders have to say about the rise of COVID-19 in Utah?

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – As the Delta variant continues to bring up Utah’s total number of COVID-19 cases, state leaders are addressing their concerns with what they call a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”. COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and vaccines. Utah now has the ninth highest coronavirus case rate in the nation,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy