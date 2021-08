INDIANAPOLIS — Respiratory illnesses of all kinds are on the rise. Doctors in the Indianapolis area say COVID-19 remains the most common and most severe respiratory virus right now.

But, there are others making the rounds as well.

WRTV's Megan Sanctorum reports, speaking with doctors at IU Health to find out what you need to know to keep yourself and your family safe.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.