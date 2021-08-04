Cancel
Allentown, PA

Tuesday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Wednesday’s schedule

By Morning Call Staff, The Morning Call
 1 day ago

Here are Tuesday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results as well as Wednesday’s schedule.

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

No events scheduled.

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

SUMMER BASEBALL

Connie Mack Tournament

CENTRAL PERK 10, MOORE TOWNSHIP 3

Central Perk 910 000 0 — 10 9 1

Moore Township 100 101 0 — 3 7 1

WP: Kevin Fitzpatrick. LP: Owen Laurey.

PLYMOUTH WHITEMARSH 11, CENTRAL PERK 8

Central Perk 104 102 0 — 8 10 1

Plymouth Whitemarsh 700 103 x — 11 11 2

WP: Lincoln Sharpe. LP: Sam Soderman.

LOCAL GOLF

Allentown Municipal G.C.

ZigZag Tournament — 1. Joyce Kirchkesner 24.5, 2. Phyllis Whitney 26, 3. June Breen 26.5, T4. MaryAnn Fink 27, T4. Susan Goodreau 27, T4. Delores Kramer 27, T4. Kathy Reilly 27

