Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Hyun Jin Ryu fans eight as Toronto Blue Jays down Cleveland Indians

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ma9ds_0bH1o41a00

Teoscar Hernandez went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer and three RBIs, Hyun Jin Ryu struck out a season-best eight batters and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Cleveland Indians 7-2 Tuesday night.

George Springer had a solo home run, a sacrifice fly and a double to help the Blue Jays gain a split of the first two games of the four-game series.

Ryu (11-5) allowed two runs, seven hits and no walks in seven innings.

Cleveland’s Zach Plesac (6-4) gave up six runs and 10 hits in five innings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41cT0f_0bH1o41a00 Also Read:
MLB power rankings: Yankees climb, Red Sox and Giants fall after trade deadline

Toronto scored three runs on two first-inning home runs. Springer homered to lead off a game for the 41st time in his career. It was his 12th homer of the season. Bo Bichette chopped an infield single with two outs, and Hernandez followed with his 17th homer of the year.

Cleveland scored one in the fourth, a rally that opened with an infield single by Jose Ramirez. A grounder to third by Harold Ramirez resulted in a force at second base for the second out before Bobby Bradley hit an RBI double.

Toronto matched the run in the bottom of the inning. Hernandez singled, took third on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s one-out double and scored on Breyvic Valera’s groundout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QwgQm_0bH1o41a00
Also Read:
MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

The Blue Jays added two runs in the fifth. Springer led off with a double, took third on Marcus Semien’s one-out single and scored on Bichette’s sacrifice fly. Semien, who moved to second on the fly, came home on a single by Hernandez.

Cleveland scored in the sixth on two-out doubles by Franmil Reyes and Harold Ramirez.

Trevor Stephan replaced Plesac and allowed a run in the bottom of the sixth. Gurriel walked and took third one out later when Reese McGuire’s bunt rolled past third base for a double. Springer hit a sacrifice fly.

Toronto’s Rafael Dolis pitched a perfect eighth, and Ryan Borucki contributed a clean ninth inning to finish the game.

Before the game, the Blue Jays reinstated outfielder Corey Dickerson (left foot contusion) from the injured list and put infielder Cavan Biggio (mid-back tightness) on the injured list. Dickerson went 0-for-4 as the designated hitter.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Trevor Stephan
Person
George Springer
Person
Ryan Borucki
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Corey Dickerson
Person
Cavan Biggio
Person
Rafael Dolis
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Blue Jays#Cleveland Indians 7 2#The Blue Jays#Red Sox#Giants#Miami Marlins#Baltimore Orioles#Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Toronto Blue Jays

Snead had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports. Snead earned the promotion by pitching well at Triple-A Buffalo this season with a 2.01 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 43:12 K:BB over 31.1 innings. The left-hander is looking to make his MLB debut and should fill a low-leverage role out of the bullpen.
MLBKansas City Star

Ryu scheduled to start for Blue Jays at Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays (50-48, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (63-40, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (9-5, 3.44 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5, 5.23 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -114,...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Blue Jays host Royals in return home to Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays will return home to the Rogers Centre for the first time in 670 days Friday night when they open a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals. Both teams are coming off wins on Thursday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in three runs with his 33rd home run of the season as the Blue Jays defeated the host Boston Red Sox 13-1 to gain a split of a four-game series. The Royals beat the visiting Chicago White Sox 5-0 to take the series 3-1.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Blue Jays bolster bullpen with Brad Hand

The Toronto Blue Jays have been determined to improve their bullpen at the trade deadline. They had already made one deal, acquiring Adam Cimber as part of a deal with the Marlins. However, that trade was just the beginning, as the bullpen still needed a great deal of help. On...
MLBPosted by
Fortune

Whoops! Cleveland Indians new name—and website domain—is already taken

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Officials at Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team didn’t do their homework when changing the team’s name last month. On July 23, the team announced it would no longer be called the Cleveland Indians and would...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Royals blanked by Alex Manoah and Blue Jays in Toronto

Unfortunately for the Kansas City Royals hitters, Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah came off the injured list and delivered one of the best starts, if not the best, of his young career. The Royals had just three men reach base in seven innings against Manoah and their offense...
MLBsemoball.com

Ryu wins 1st Toronto start in Canada as Jays top Indians 7-2

TORONTO (AP) -- Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven solid innings in his first start for Toronto on Canadian soil, George Springer and Teoscar Hernandez homered and the Blue Jays beat the Cleveland Indians 7-2 on Tuesday night. Ryu waited more than a year and a half to take the mound...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Kansas City Royals to visit the Toronto Blue Jays

Kansas City Royals (45-58, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (53-48, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (7-9, 5.55 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Blue Jays: TBD. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -277, Royals +223; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Ryu expected to start for the Blue Jays against the Indians

Cleveland Indians (52-51, second in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (54-49, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (6-3, 4.26 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (10-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -209, Indians +176;...
MLBThe Herald

Ramirez homers in Indians' 10th; Jays' 1st loss back in Canada

TORONTO – Jose Ramirez homered to cap a three-run 10th inning and the Cleveland Indians beat the Blue Jays 5-2 Monday, snapping Toronto’s four-game winning streak. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 34th home run for the Blue Jays, who lost for the first time in four games since returning north of the border to Rogers Centre.
MLBsunny95.com

Blue Jays 7, Indians 2

TORONTO (AP) — Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven solid innings in his first start for Toronto on Canadian soil, George Springer and Teoscar Hernandez homered and the Blue Jays beat the Indians 7-2. Ryu waited more than a year and a half to take the mound as a home player in Toronto after signing an $80 million, four-year contract in December 2019.
MLBYardbarker

Blue Jays Execute in Ryu's Home Debut

The Cleveland Indians are a .500 baseball team. They’re second in their division, but nine games out of the Central lead and 6.5 back of a playoff spot. The 2021 Toronto Blue Jays aspire to be more. Coming off a loss, with their ace on the mound, the Blue Jays...
MLBnumberfire.com

Corey Dickerson (foot) activated Tuesday, making Blue Jays debut

The Toronto Blue Jays activated Corey Dickerson (foot) from the 10-day injured list. Dickerson is ready to make his Blue Jays debut after being acquired from the Miami Marlins last week. He is batting sixth as Toronto's designated hitter on Tuesday against right-hander Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Indians. Bo Bichette is shifting to shortstop after covering the DH role last game. Marcus Semien is playing second base in place of Cavan Biggio (back/neck, IL).
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

George Springer powers Blue Jays past Indians

George Springer had four hits, including a solo home run and a two-run double, and the Toronto Blue Jays held on to defeat the visiting Cleveland Indians 8-6 Wednesday night. Corey Dickerson added a two-run double to help the Blue Jay take a 2-1 lead in the four-game series. Owen...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Brian Cashman better reverse course on Anthony Rizzo comments

We’re not even done with the 2021 season. New York Yankees fans know nothing is set in stone. But there are exceptions, and one of them is Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo, even before the trade deadline, was a desired target among every viewers who were growing tired of watching the same old Yankees’ flops. The need for a healthy, everyday, left-handed power-hitter with veteran moxie was glaring.

Comments / 0

Community Policy