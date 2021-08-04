Cancel
MLB

Mickey Moniak, Daniel Brito among IronPigs who had stellar July

By Tom Housenick, The Morning Call
Posted by 
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 1 day ago

July ended on a terrible note for the IronPigs when infielder Daniel Brito collapsed during last Saturday’s game and remains in a Rochester hospital.

Brito’s jersey hung in the IronPigs dugout during Tuesday’s game against the visiting Buffalo Bisons, Lehigh Valley’s first game since Brito’s incident.

The 23-year-old was one of several IronPigs who had a solid month. He batted .305 in 26 games between Double-A Reading and Lehigh Valley with 13 extra-base hits and 17 RBIs.

Outfielder Mickey Moniak had an 11-game hitting streak and had hits in 17 of his last 19 games in July. His 1.039 OPS included 15 extra-base hits and 19 RBIs. He also played a solid center field.

“He still has some work to do,” IronPigs manager Gary Jones said. “But he had an outstanding July. He’s not chasing hits anymore. He was chasing hits early in the season. When hitters start chasing hits, that doesn’t work.”

Infielder Dalton Guthrie slugged 12 doubles and had hits in 16 of 17 games. He batted .354 in the month.

Mike Adams, a 26-year-old who was an instructor in South Jersey before the Phillies signed him this season, did not allow an earned run in seven appearances last month.

Roster moves

RHP Mauricio Llovera was called back up by the Phillies after RHP Connor Brogdon (elbow tendinitis) went on the injured list.

C Herbert Iser was sent back to high-A Jersey Shore. He did not appear in a game in his second stint with Lehigh Valley.

Phillies reliever Seranthony Dominguez (Tommy John surgery) made his first rehab appearance. He struck out two in a scoreless first inning (23 pitches, 16 strikes) in the first inning. Dominguez last appeared in a Phillies game on June 5, 2019.

How they scored

Bottom 3 : Ruben Tejada singled and took third one out later on Sal Gozzo’s single. Charlie Tilson’s bloop double down the third-base line scored Tejada. After Nick Maton walked, Jorge Bonifacio’s sacrifice fly scored Gozzo. Moniak’s double scored Tilson. IronPigs 3-0 .

Bottom 4 : Tejada singled, took third on Rodolfo Duran’s double and scored on Gozzo’s infield single. Tilson’s bloop single scored Duran. IronPigs 5-0 .

Bottom 8 : Tejada, Duran and Gozzo singled to score a run. It is Gozzo’s first career three-hit game. IronPigs 6-0 .

Top 9 : Kevin Smith walked and took third on Tyler White’s double Christian Colon’s single scored Smith. IronPigs 6-1 .

Game notes

The IronPigs have won three in a row and are 20-17 at home. They were 3-9 this season against the Bisons, all in Buffalo. ... Lehigh Valley is 35-41 this season. ... Julian Garcia , who was 0-7 with an 8.93 ERA this season between Double-A Reading and Lehigh Valley, got his first victory this season thanks to two scoreless innings. ... Starting pitcher Adonis Medina retired all six batters he faced in his second game back after a month on the injured list.

Up next

LHP Cristopher Sanchez (2-4, 4.46 ERA) faces Buffalo LHP Anthony Kay (0-2, 8.69 ERA) in a 7:05 p.m. start. Sanchez spent most of the last month with the Phillies.

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

