Mourners pay respect for slain Bethlehem man shot dead in east Allentown neighborhood

Lenyse Clavell of Allentown weeps at a memorial Tuesday before a vigil for 27-year-old Hansan Gordon of Bethlehem after he was fatally shot Monday night. Rick Kintzel/Morning Call

Family and friends of Hansan Gordon gathered for a vigil Tuesday evening on the east Allentown block where, less than a day ago, a 27-year-old man was shot dead.

“He was like a brother,” said Lensye Clavell of Allentown, who wore a T-shirt with the letters “SIP” for “Sleep in Peace,” and also “SOS,” which she said stood for a nickname given to Gordon, whom authorities say lived in Bethlehem.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office ruled Gordon’s death a homicide from multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting took place between Tacoma and Sherman streets, a seemingly quiet block of neatly kept brick homes near the Bethlehem border.

Residents such as Vito said their neighborhood had not been witness to a murder.

“I don’t ever want to see something like that again,” neighbor John Hagemes said. “It was my first time.”

Clavell was one of the first to arrive at the vigil. She placed a candle near a Canadian maple tree, where neighbors had already placed flowers in a makeshift memorial, and she began sobbing.

Laura Vito, a resident of the block who first found Gordon lying on the street bloodied and dying, sat next to Clavell and consoled her.

Red and white votive candles were later lit; one of them had the words of the title “The Lord’s Prayer” in English and Spanish, adorned with a picture of Jesus Christ.

Alfred Frye, Gordon’s father who said he raised him since he was 4 years old, said police have obtained videotape of the incident, and he believes they are nearing an arrest. As of late Tuesday night, neither the county district attorney nor Allentown police released new information on the fatal shooting.

Frye said Gordon was staying with his girlfriend, who has a house nearby, and he left the house while wearing slippers.

“We’re thinking it was a robbery gone bad,” Frye said. “We think he was drawn outside. Somebody he knew drew him out here.”

Frye and other people described Gordon as a big-hearted person, but he also encountered trouble with the law. In 2013, he was sentenced to more than 31/2 to 10 years for his role in a shooting near Allen High School that wounded two students. Frye said Gordon had served eight years and was released in April from state prison, and he was adjusting to his new life.

“He was working since the second week he came home,” Frye said, adding he was a packer working for a Bethlehem company. “He was in the house at 9 p.m. He was getting up early.”

In front of approximately 50 people, including several residents of the block, Frye thanked those who tried to rescue his son and those who came to the vigil.

“Thank you for coming here and showing respect for my son,” he said, afterward clinging to Gordon’s mother, Tawana Frye, his sister, Tiana, and son Alfred.

Delivering brief remarks to the 50 or so people who attended, Nah-Tarsha Cherry, lead pastor of Reach Ministries in Emmaus and friend of the family, urged people to “let the law handle this . There will be justice; you don’t have to see it, but know that it will be done.”

Cherry offered prayers for the family, that they would find “peace that surpasses all understanding.” But she also said Gordon, despite his past, was still “the very best kid ever.”

“No matter what,” she said, “he doesn’t deserve this.”

Morning Call reporter Anthony Salamone can be reached at aslamone@mcall.com .