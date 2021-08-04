New York Yankees score baker’s dozen against Baltimore Orioles

Luis Gil pitched six scoreless innings in his major league debut while Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in four runs as the New York Yankees cruised to a 13-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Stanton hit an RBI single in a five-run third and then hit a three-run homer in the fourth for a 9-0 lead that was plenty for Gil (1-0), who was summoned from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Gerrit Cole tested positive for COVID-19.

Filling in for New York’s ace, Gil allowed four singles in an efficient 88-pitch outing. He struck out six and walked one and never encountered any trouble while continuing New York’s run of strong starting pitching.

The 23-year-old became the first Yankee to pitch at least six scoreless innings during a major league debut since Sam Militello on Aug. 9, 1992 against the Boston Red Sox.

Gil became the 12th different starting pitcher used by New York, which also put Jordan Montgomery on the COVID-19 injured list before the game.

Gleyber Torres hit an RBI double and also capped New York’s big inning with a sacrifice fly as the Yankees rebounded nicely from being held to three hits Monday.

DJ LeMahieu started the third-inning scoring with an RBI double and scored on center fielder Cedric Mullins’ throwing error on a base hit by Anthony Rizzo. After Stanton singled, Gary Sanchez lined a double to left for a 5-0 lead to knock out Baltimore starter Alexander Wells (1-2).

Aaron Judge hit a solo homer in a four-run eighth as the Yankees set a season high for runs.

The Yankees added three runs in the eighth on Tyler Wade’s two-run double and Rizzo’s groundout.

In his third career start, Wells was charged with six runs and allowed seven hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Gil was not the only Yankee pitcher to make his major league debut.

Stephen Ridings struck out three in the seventh and Brody Koerner pitched the final two innings.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: