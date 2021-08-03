Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

10 ways to monetize on YouTube

By Robert Kyncl Chief Business Officer, YouTube
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the launch of the Shorts Fund, creators and artists now have 10 ways to make money and build a business on YouTube. One of the things I admire most about creators is their incredible range of talents and skills. They’re storytellers, directors, editors, marketers, and entrepreneurs — all in one. To give creators the opportunities they need to find success, YouTube has evolved from being just a place where people upload and share videos. It’s now a destination where creators can find new audiences, connect with fans in different ways, and build growing businesses.

