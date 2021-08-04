Cancel
Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves shines in NBA Summer League debut

By Chris Hudgison
Kait 8
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO (KAIT) - A Fast Break Friday Night star shined in his first game in the NBA Summer League. Austin Reaves had 11 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 assists and 1 steal Tuesday night for the Los Angeles Lakers. They fell to the Miami Heat 80-78. The Cedar Ridge alum was 4 of 7 from the field, 1 of 2 from 3 point range, and 2 of 4 from the charity stripe.

www.kait8.com

Comments / 0

