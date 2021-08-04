Cancel
Lee County, FL

One goal, two approaches for Cuba

By Rochelle Alleyne
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 1 day ago
Gabriele Spuckes, the Chair for the Lee County Democrats, says the group has a specific goal Tuesday.

"We're out here to show the support for the Cuban people."

She and other local democrats gathered for a rally Tuesday outside of the group's headquarters in Fort Myers.

However, heavy rains caught the group before our camera could capture the event. But, that water didn't stop the sentiment.

"I want them to understand that we are supporting them by protesting. That they have every right to do that," she said.

And it didn't stop the work they say they're doing to help. The group is gathering supplies to send Cuba once a week.

"We have a box in there that we hope people will come out and support Cuban food and medicine," she said.

But outside of food and medicine, many have called for the U.S. government to step in and do more. And so far, President Biden has revealed a new wave of sanctions against the country, which the group praised.

"The sanctions that the Biden administration are imposing are revolutionary. Sanctions on Cuba have always been blanketed statements. They've never been specifically targeted at government officials and military officials that are violating human rights," said Cuban-American Democrats group member, Mike Rivero.

But about an hour later and a few steps away, another group came together with a different opinion.

"Sanctions have been around since before he became the president. What is he going to sanction on? What is he going to go and sanction? Don't do it again?" said Maria Davila.

They said the need in Cuba is dire.

"People are getting killed in the streets of Cuba, children, pregnant women, that is happening in Cuba. They have no way to defend themselves," said Yvette Benarroch.

And that's why they're calling on the U.S. government to provide hands-on aid, a path to safety for refugees and military force in Cuba

"We are asking the Biden administration that they intervene to help the people of Cuba. They don't want crumbs. They don't want your crumbs. They don't want no donations. They want freedom," said Benarroch.

"We don't need gifts, we don't need donations, we don't need people to send a little bit of this or a little bit of that," said Davila.

