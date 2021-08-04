Cancel
Kikuchi goes 6 effective innings, Mariners beat Rays 4-2

KING 5
KING 5
 1 day ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi went six effective innings, Abraham Toro and Jarred Kelenic homered, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2.

Kikuchi allowed two runs and six hits.

The lefty had gone 0-3 over his previous four starts.

Diego Castillo, the third Mariners reliever, worked the ninth to get his first Seattle save and 15th overall.

The right-hander was acquired from Tampa Bay last Thursday. Seattle is 6-0 against the defending AL champion Rays this season.

Randy Arozarena homered for Tampa Bay.

