Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri Rep. Billy Long enters Senate GOP primary

By Tal Axelrod
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K943Q_0bH1lmcO00
© Greg Nash

Missouri Rep. Billy Long is jumping into the GOP primary in the Show Me State’s open Senate race, adding another contender to the already crowded primary field.

Long, a former auctioneer and radio show host who won his seat in 2010, announced his long-expected candidacy on Fox News’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” calling it “the worst kept secret in Missouri politics.”

“I’m entering the race for United States Senate,” he declared.

Long, a staunch conservative, is looking to tie himself closely to former President Trump , who even out of office remains wildly popular with the GOP grassroots. The Missouri Republican met with Trump at Trump Tower in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon, a source familiar with the meeting confirmed to The Hill.

Politico was the first to report on the meeting.

Long is running for the chance to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt (R), whose old House seat Long currently holds.

The House member is just the latest Republican to jump into the fray, following former Gov. Eric Greitens, Rep. Vicky Hartzler , attorney Mark McCloskey and state Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Neither Trump nor Blunt has made any endorsement in the primary.

The ultimate winner of the nominating contest is expected to be the favorite in the general election in 2022. Missouri, once a swing state, has shifted rapidly to the right, handing Trump a 15-point victory in 2020.

However, Republicans have expressed concern that Greitens, who resigned in 2018 over allegations he sexually assaulted and blackmailed a woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair, could throw Blunt’s seat into jeopardy. Those concerns have only been heightened by the 50-50 split in the Senate, which means that any one race could determine which party holds the majority.

Observers have speculated that Greitens’s chances will increase as more establishment-oriented candidates jump into the primary and divide support among themselves.

However, Long cast himself as an electable contender while knocking Greitens over his baggage.

“We need to get the Senate back, you’re not going to get anything until you get the Senate back, and I’m the guy that can win that Senate seat in Missouri and make sure that we don’t have a big race there,” Long said on Fox News.

Comments / 1

The Hill

The Hill

295K+
Followers
31K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Vicky Hartzler
Person
Billy Long
Person
Eric Greitens
Person
Roy Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Gop#Missouri Attorney General#Gop#Fox News#United States#House#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
Congress & CourtsRoll Call Online

Sexist comments followed by silence mar Alabama Senate race

ANALYSIS — While Republicans are still celebrating electing a record number of women to the House in 2020, former President Donald Trump and a sitting member of Congress have resorted to sexist attacks in a Senate primary that won’t take place for another 10 months. Yet no one seems to care enough to condemn the comments publicly.
Congress & CourtsFairfield Sun Times

Senate GOP Breaks With MAGA World on Vaccines, Jan. 6

As Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell makes a renewed push for vaccinations, his Republican colleagues are following his lead. More subtly, he has also directed a message to them on the Jan. 6 attacks: Don’t deny what people saw on television. A subdued effort in the Senate may not succeed...
Columbia, MO939theeagle.com

Rep. Long declares for 2022 US Senate race

Another name is officially in the mix for Roy Blunt’s U.S. Senate seat. Republican congressman Billy Long announced his bid for the 2022 race Tuesday. Long currently represents the state’s 7th District, which covers mostly southwest Missouri. Long joins Columbia representative Vicky Hartzler as the only other sitting member of...
Congress & Courtsthemissouritimes.com

Billy Long jumps into US Senate race

Congressman Billy Long made his entrance into the U.S. Senate race Tuesday, adding one more to an already crowded field of Republican contenders. Long made the announcement he was seeking to replace outgoing Senator Roy Blunt on Fox News just as Attorney General Eric Schmitt and former Gov. Eric Greitens did. He said he’s kicking off a bus tour of Missouri.
Missouri StatePosted by
The Hill

Wagner seeking reelection instead of Senate bid in Missouri

Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.) is seeking reelection to her House seat instead of running for Senate in Missouri. “I am running for re-election to Congress because Missourians need a principled fighter who will hold the Biden administration accountable and stand up for what we believe and hold dear to our hearts,” Wagner wrote in an op-ed in The Missouri Times on Tuesday.
PoliticsRegister Citizen

GOP lawmaker joins race for Missouri auditor

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Suburban St. Louis Republican state Rep. David Gregory on Wednesday announced he's running for Missouri state auditor. Voters first elected Gregory to the state House in 2016. He’s a lawyer and founded a St. Louis personal injury law firm. “Missourians have absolutely no tolerance for politicians...
Kent County, MIRegister Citizen

Reps. Wozniak, Huizenga win primaries for Senate seats

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two Republicans in the Michigan House have won special primaries for the state Senate and will be heavily favored against Democrats in November. Rep. Mark Huizenga of Walker narrowly defeated Rep. Tommy Brann and former Rep. Kevin Green on Tuesday, according to unofficial results. The 28th District in Kent County has been open since Peter MacGregor became the county's elected treasurer.
Congress & Courtsmissouriindependent.com

Billy Long joins crowded GOP field to replace Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate

U.S. Rep. Billy Long made it official Tuesday night, announcing in an interview on Fox News that he would be a candidate in 2022 for the seat of retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt. Long, 65, is a former auctioneer and radio show host who was first elected to Congress in 2010. He’s joining a crowded field of contenders seeking the Republican nomination. In his interview with Tucker Carlson, he said he is the best candidate to hold onto Blunt’s seat and help his party regain control of the Senate.
Missouri Statekrcu.org

Congressman Billy Long Is The Latest Republican Entrant In Unpredictable Missouri Senate Race

U.S. Rep. Billy Long says he’s been underestimated before — even by his own campaign staff. Long told a Columbia radio station earlier this year that some of his advisers in 2010 urged him not to shoot an ad in which he was featured speaking directly into the camera because they feared he would scare off people. Ultimately, Long proved his doubters wrong when he won a crowded Republican primary by a comfortable margin.

Comments / 1

Community Policy