Heat’s Omer Yurtseven flashes potential, skill set during impressive summer league debut

By Anthony Chiang
Miami Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Miami Heat’s front office continues to retool the roster in free agency, center Omer Yurtseven began to make his case for an NBA contract. The Heat opened summer league with an entertaining 80-78 win over the Los Angeles Lakers’ summer squad on Tuesday night at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center as part of the California Classic.

www.miamiherald.com

