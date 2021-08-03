Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Shontel Brown will win Ohio Democratic special primary, CNN projects

By Eric Bradner
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — Cuyahoga County Council member Shontel Brown will win the Democratic special primary in Ohio's 11th Congressional District, CNN projects. Brown's defeat of Nina Turner, the former state senator and close ally of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, is a flexing of the Democratic establishment's muscle, after South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn and the Congressional Black Caucus stepped in to campaign for Brown.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

CNN

CNN

598K+
Followers
89K+
Post
501M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
Local
Ohio Elections
City
Congress, OH
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcia Fudge
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jim Clyburn
Person
Nina Turner
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Primary#Democrats#Democratic Voters#Democratic Candidates#Cuyahoga County Council#White#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Fox News

Nina Turner slammed for claiming she 'didn't lose this race,' 'evil money manipulated' election

Nina Turner is facing blowback from both sides of the political aisle after she blamed her special election primary loss Tuesday night in Ohio on "evil money." Turner, a progressive former Ohio state lawmaker who co-chaired the 2020 presidential run of Sen. Bernie Sanders, lost her bid for the Democratic nomination to Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown in the race to fill Rep. Marcia Fudge’s old seat representing Ohio’s 11th Congressional District.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

A big night for Clyburn and Trump

Paul Sracic writes that although Shontel Brown became the Democrat Party's nominee in Ohio's 11th District and Mike Carey captured the Republican nomination in the 15th District, the real winners were Rep. James Clyburn and former President Donald Trump, who each endorsed their party's respective winning candidates.
Ohio StateNewsweek

Mike Carey Wins Ohio Election in Test of Trump's Power in GOP Primaries

Former President Donald Trump's pick to represent Ohio in the House of Representatives won in a Republican primary on Tuesday, signaling that the self-proclaimed leader of the GOP still has influence over voters. Despite suffering his own election loss in November, Trump's remained the head of the Republican Party and...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Salon

Nina Turner defeated by Democratic establishment — her loss is the oligarchy's gain

The Democratic primary race for a vacant congressional seat in northeast Ohio was a fierce battle between status quo politics and calls for social transformation. In the end, when votes were counted Tuesday night, transactional business-as-usual had won by almost 6 percent. But the victory of a corporate Democrat over a progressive firebrand did nothing to resolve the wide and deep disparity of visions at the Democratic Party's base nationwide.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Democrats are losing the messaging war, according to Democrats

CNN — These two paragraphs from Politico are eye-opening:. “During a closed-door lunch last week with some of his most vulnerable incumbents, House Democrats’ campaign chief delivered a blunt warning: If the midterms were held now, they would lose the majority. “Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney followed that bleak forecast, which...
Ohio StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Swampiest Swamp Creature’ Mike Carey Wins Ohio Republican Primary

Mike Carey has won the Republican primary preceding the special election in Ohio’s 15th congressional district, the Associated Press projects. Carey claimed to be an “outsider” campaigning on behalf of “working class families,” but he worked for more than 20 years as an energy industry lobbyist and executive. Though a longtime Republican operative in Ohio criticized him as the “swampiest swamp creature” in an interview with The Daily Beast, Carey won Donald Trump’s endorsement. He said in a victory speech Tuesday, “Tonight, Republicans across Ohio’s 15th Congressional District sent a clear message to the nation that President Donald J. Trump is, without a doubt, the leader of our party.” Former Rep. Steve Stivers, a Republican, vacated the seat in May in favor of the private sector. Carey will face off against state representative Allison Russo, who won the Democratic primary.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Ohio House primary ends in defeat for progressives

Former Ohio state Sen Nina Turner was defeated in the House primary for Ohio’s 11th House district by Shontel Brown after a contest that devolved into a proxy fight between the establishment and left wings of the Democratic Party.The outcome was a painful defeat for the faction of the party aligned with Sen Bernie Sanders, which organised behind the Vermont senator’s former campaign surrogate against Ms Brown, the Democratic Party chair of Cuyahoga County’s chapter, who was aided by millions of dollars in outside spending by groups and individuals aligned with the party’s right flank.The end of Ms Turner’s campaign...
Ohio StateNew York Post

AOC-backed Sanders ally beaten in closely watched Ohio House primary

Far-left Democrats were dealt a big blow Tuesday as former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner, a co-chair of Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign, was defeated by Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown in a much-anticipated special US House primary election. With 96.5 percent of precincts reporting, Brown led Turner by 4,380...

Comments / 1

Community Policy