Meng Wanzhou: Final arguments in extradition battle

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA lengthy legal battle over the extradition of Huawei's chief financial officer reaches a crucial stage in Canada on Wednesday. Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of the founder of the Chinese telecoms company, was arrested at Vancouver airport in December 2018. She will appear in court as a...

Politicswcn247.com

Lawyer for Huawei CFO argue US was 'selective' in disclosure

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lawyers for a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies have argued in court that the United States “strategically crafted” a misleading record of the case and acted “in bad faith” when presenting reasons for her extradition. Meng Wanzhou is Huawei's chief financial officer and daughter of the company's founder. She was arrested at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018 at the request of the U.S., which has charged Meng with fraud for allegedly using a Hong Kong shell company to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. A defense lawyer on Tuesday claimed the U.S. omitted facts, obscured the law and “inaccurately summarized documents to support a false narrative.” She says the only remedy for the court is to deny the U.S. extradition request.
Politicsinformnny.com

Lawyers for Huawei CFO argue US ‘strategically crafted’ case

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lawyers for a senior Huawei executive argued in a Canadian court Wednesday that the United States “strategically crafted” a misleading record of the fraud case against her and acted “in bad faith” when presenting reasons she should be extradited. Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Huawei CFO enters final extradition hearings facing steep odds

A win for Meng would be notable because discharges are so rare. (Aug 4): Huawei Technologies Co.’s chief financial officer faces long odds as her extradition fight enters its final phases, more than two and a half years after her arrest triggered an unprecedented diplomatic impasse between China, the U.S. and Canada.
PoliticsTelegraph

'Princess of Huawei' Meng Wanzhou starts defence against US extradition

The “princess” of Huawei, Meng Wanzhou, is starting a three-week defence against extradition to the US on fraud charges two and a half years after her arrest. The Huawei executive, the daughter of the Chinese company’s founder Ren Zhengfei, goes to court in Canada on Wednesday to battle claims she misled bankers at HSBC into breaking sanctions on Iran.
EconomyLight Reading

Whatever Huawei did, the case against Meng looks spiteful

Held in Canada since December 2018, Huawei's Meng Wanzhou returns to a Vancouver courtroom this week to fight a US demand for extradition. With a final Canadian decision due in October or November, this month's legal battle could be critical in determining if Meng will ultimately face charges of fraud on US soil.
AdvocacyPosted by
CBS News

Hong Kong protester convicted in first trial under Chinese national security law

Hong Kong — In an historic ruling, a 24-year-old man became the first person convicted in Hong Kong under China's expansive and contentious national security law on Tuesday. Leon Tong Ying-kit, a former restaurant cook, volunteered as a medic during the 2019 pro-democracy protests that rocked the city. He was convicted of terrorism and secession and faces a possible sentence of life in prison.
WorldBirmingham Star

Teen, Fiancee Flee to Netherlands to Avoid Extradition Back to China

KYIV, UKRAINE - A teenager, who says he is a U.S. permanent resident, and his fiancee are once again on the run from the threat of extradition to their homeland, China, in a sign of Beijing's lengthening reach over perceived dissidents abroad. Chinese officials had sought Wang Jingyu, a 19-year-old...
Presidential ElectionSlate

The DOJ Official Who Tried to Steal the Election for Trump Has a Sweet New Gig

On Tuesday, ABC News reported that Jeffrey Bossert Clark—the Justice Department official who spearheaded an effort to overturn the 2020 election—sought to convince the Georgia General Assembly to throw out the actual results of the race and award its electoral votes to Donald Trump instead. In a draft letter, sent last December, Clark alleged that mass voter fraud had compromised the legitimacy of Georgia’s election, in which Joe Biden narrowly prevailed. As a remedy, Clark, speaking on behalf of the Justice Department, advised the state legislature to call itself into a special session, investigate the alleged fraud, and appoint “a separate slate of electors” who would cast their votes for Trump. Clark’s superiors ultimately quashed this attempt to nullify millions of valid votes.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden fumbles response to border COVID-19 hypocrisy

Fox News Channel’s Peter Doocy asked an excellent question last night after President Joe Biden delivered remarks on his administration’s efforts to fight COVID-19: You just said there is no wall high enough and no ocean wide enough to protect us from the virus. So what is the thinking behind letting untested and unvaccinated migrants cross the southern border into U.S. cities in record numbers?

