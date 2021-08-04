Cancel
WATCH: Simone Biles Makes Triumphant Olympic Return With Bronze on Beam

By Torrey Hart
NBC Miami
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith one chance left to win an individual medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles got it done. Over a week after withdrawing for the women's team contest after one rotation, then sitting out her next four individual finals, Biles returned to Olympic competition to compete in the balance beam event final. Biles, who had been dealing with a case of "the twisties" — a potentially dangerous condition in which gymnasts experience a disconnect between their mind and body when twisting through a air — performed a slightly modified routine to claim the bronze medal.

