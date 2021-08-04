Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Midland, TX

Midland Health: Have you checked your Vitamin D?

By Jonathan Burkes MD
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs most people are aware, as we age and become older and of course, better looking, many times our health starts slipping away. Sometimes a simple fall that normally would not even bruise a patient in their 20s results in a devastating fracture to the hip, the wrist or even the spine. These injuries are called fragility fractures because the bone is weak. This fracture can sometimes lead to necessary surgical intervention and potential disability. Most people know or have heard of their family or friends sustaining a fragility fracture. What many people do not know is that sometimes these fractures are preventable.

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, TX
Health
City
Midland, TX
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin D#Vitamin A#Blood Test
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Health
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Landlords ask judge to lift new eviction moratorium

Groups representing landlords are asking a judge to lift the new eviction moratorium enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Alabama Association of Realtors, along with other groups, said in an emergency filing Wednesday that the CDC’s order is “unlawful” and was issued "for nakedly political reasons - to ease the political pressure, shift the blame to the courts for ending the moratorium, and use litigation delays to achieve a policy objective.”
Public HealthNBC News

Obama scraps plans for 60th birthday bash amid Covid surge

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama is scaling back his 60th birthday party on Saturday because of a surge in coronavirus cases. The event at Martha's Vineyard was months in the making and had taken into account all public health guidelines, the former president's spokesperson, Hannah Hankins, said. “Due to...
PoliticsNBC News

Cuomo impeachment process could take months, legislators warn

A blistering state attorney general's report alleging that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women has pushed state legislators to expedite impeachment proceedings — but the process is still expected to last months, lawmakers said. "We have a heavy lift," state Assemblyman Michael Montesano, the ranking Republican on...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

10 killed when packed van crashes in South Texas

Ten people were killed and others suffered critical injuries when a van carrying about 30 people crashed in southern Texas on Wednesday, officials said. The single-vehicle crash occurred about 4 p.m. south of Encino, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. It appears the van was traveling too fast...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Reporter who accused Gov. Cuomo of bullying says CNN host needs to come clean about role in sibling’s scandal

Lindsay Nielsen, a former Albany-based investigative reporter who spoke to state investigators during their probe of the New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, thinks CNN viewers deserve an explanation from the troubled governor’s little brother. Nielsen has accused Cuomo’s administration of intimidation and bullying and took part in Attorney General...

Comments / 0

Community Policy