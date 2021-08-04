Midland Health: Have you checked your Vitamin D?

As most people are aware, as we age and become older and of course, better looking, many times our health starts slipping away. Sometimes a simple fall that normally would not even bruise a patient in their 20s results in a devastating fracture to the hip, the wrist or even the spine. These injuries are called fragility fractures because the bone is weak. This fracture can sometimes lead to necessary surgical intervention and potential disability. Most people know or have heard of their family or friends sustaining a fragility fracture. What many people do not know is that sometimes these fractures are preventable.