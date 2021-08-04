Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Salvitti a shot back after Day 1 of the AJGA Southpointe tournament

By Paul Schofield
Posted by 
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0njJxM_0bH1juDi00
Canonsburg’s Rocco Salvitti hits a shot on No. 18 at the AJGA Southpointe Tournament on Thursday.

Central Catholic junior Rocco Salvitti knows Southpointe Golf Club well. Being from Canonsburg, Salvitti has played the course numerous times.

Salvitti is tied for fourth place after Day 1 of the American Junior Golf Association’s Southpointe event Tuesday after shooting a 2-over-par 74.

He trails a trio of golfers tied for first place at 1-over 73: Ryan Ford of Westfield, Ind.; Quinlan Polin (United Kingdom) of Cary, N.C.; and Breckin Taylor of Erie.

Salvitti’s Central Catholic teammate, Carter Pitcairn, and Seneca Valley’s Nolan Nicklas are tied for 17th at 7-over 79, and Penn-Trafford’s Chase Crissman is tied for 21st at 8-over, 80.

Other local scores include: Scott Jordan (82), Aiden Oehrle (83), Nick Turowski (88), Owen Delaney (90) and Jack Shearer (90).

The girls leader is Charmin Kim (South Korea) of Austin, Texas, who shot a 4-under 68.

Oakland Catholic’s Tara Loughran and Fox Chapel’s Nina Busch are tied for 20th at 12-over 84. Sewickley’s Eva Bugler shot 90.

The second round of the tournament is Wednesday, and the finals are scheduled for Thursday.

Tags: Central Catholic, Fox Chapel, Latrobe, Penn-Trafford

Comments / 0

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
6K+
Followers
84
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Catholic#Southpointe Golf Club#Oakland Catholic#Sewickley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Aliceville, ALABC 33/40 News

Aliceville teen back on football field after being shot twice

ALICEVILLE, AL (WBMA) One-of-four people shot in Aliceville in March has recovered from his injuries and is returning to the football field. Aliceville High School student, Cornelius Burns, suffered from two gunshot wounds during the March 23rd shooting and was transported to a Mississippi hospital. "It was a bad night,...
Olivia, MNwillmarradio.com

Golf tournament highlights Corn Capital Days Wednesday

(Olivia MN-) Corn Capital Days in Olivia continues today with The Par 3 Golf Tournament. Thursday is the Family Fun Night Kiddie Carnival, Friday is the street dance, Saturday is the parade and corn feed and things wrap up with the Lions Club Fly-in Breakfast on Sunday. For more info go the the Corn Capital Days Website.
BaseballScranton Times

GPA, Back Mountain teams ready for state tournament

Since the local Little League postseason tournament began, the Back Mountain National 8-10-year-old team did not play a full game until the opening round of the Section 5 Tournament. Back Mountain National’s 9-11-year-old squad rarely faced a challenge until its Section 5 Tournament as well, after Both Back Mountain teams...
Iowa Statekilj.com

Prep Baseball: State Tournament Day 2

Carroll — The second day of the Iowa High School State baseball tournament concluded yesterday at Merchants Park in Carroll. Class 2A Quarters were played yesterday. In semifinal play it will be Van Meter and Unity Christian, while Centerville will scrap with Camanche. Class 3A’s tournament will start tonight at...
Wadena, MNWadena Pioneer Journal

Wadena Legion advances to state tournament after 4 wins in substate tournament

The Wadena American Legion baseball team is advancing to the Division II state tournament following four wins at the northeast substate tournament. The team defeated Eveleth 9-4; Virginia 3-1 in 10 innings; Aitkin 8-0; then to prove themselves again, they beat Aitkin once more 6-0. Games were played in Marble and Nashwauk.
Lancaster, PALancaster Online

LNP Tournament sets its final 4 after marathon day of Midget division games [photos]

No-hit through five innings and six outs away from the ignominy of being eliminated in the first round, as the top seed, the Ephrata Lions found a way to win. The Lions (12-1) scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning —without a hit — and held on to defeat the Lancaster Jr. Tornadoes, 5-3, in the final game of an LNP Midget baseball tournament quarterfinal double-doubleheader on Saturday at Clipper magazine Stadium.
Baseballhumboldtsports.com

Giants stay hot on opening day of big tournament

The Northern Humboldt Giants opened their end-of-season tournament in Fairfield on a winning note on Wednesday, defeating Rodeo 12-1 in six innings. Austin Brown led the way at the plate for the red-hot Giants, who are now 31-4-1, finishing 3-for-4 with a triple, while teammate Will Mager added a pair of hits.
Brambleton, VALoudoun Times.com

Shin swings to first AJGA victory at Sam Burns Classic

Brambleton teen Julie Shin earned her first American Junior Golf Association tournament championship in impressive fashion July 19-22 in Savannah, Ga. Shin shot under par in all three rounds on the par 72 Deer Creek Course at The Landings Club to win the girls' championship at the inaugural Sam Burns Classic.
Colman, SDamazingmadison.com

District 4B Tournament Resumes in Colman Today After Day Off

The District 4B Tournament goes back to the winners bracket. There are four teams and two spots left. Canova plays Flanreau at 6:00 p.m. and the battle of Dell Rapids, the Mudcats and PBR, at 8:00 p.m. The game is in Colman and the winners of each game will participate in the district championship game on Saturday.
Golfprepsportsreport.com

Lotter wins AJGA event at Deer Creek, Barber finishes T2

Reed Lotter, who holds the course record at the Deer Creek course at the Landings Club, and he used that local knowledge to emerge victorious at the Same Burns Classic, an American Junior Golf Association event played this week at Deer Creek. Lotter's 54-hole total of 9-under par was good...
Sylvania, OHToledo Blade

Modleski, Debagia take top honors in AJGA event at Sylvania Country Club

The summer of golf in northwest Ohio continued this week with the playing of the AJGA Dana Incorporated Open at Sylvania Country Club. Jacob Modleski won the boys division with a three-day score of 14-under-par 202, while Fort Wayne’s Madison Dabagia won the girls division in a three-hole playoff over Kate Brody of Grand Blanc, Mich.
Dayton, TXbluebonnetnews.com

Patriot Day golf tournament seeking sponsors, players

Dayton Memorial Post 512 will host its Ninth Annual Patriot Day Golf Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 which marks the 20th anniversary of the attack on our homeland. Along with some outstanding and exciting rounds of golf, there will be activities commemorating the events of 9/11 and recognition of some notable times of that day.
Basketballnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Hot Shots 3-on-3 basketball tournament Sunday's results

Second grade: Super Sonics 11, Ninja Boyz 1; Super Sonics 11, New Legacy 3; Super Sonics 6, Monstars 5. Championship: Monstars 10, Super sonics 9;. Third grade: Kobe-Ashi 8, Hotter Than Curry 5; Hotter Than Curry 7, Dream Team 5; LV Kings, Grey Hounds (Forfeit); Grandview Lil Hounds 6, PBC Boys 4; Hotter than Curry 5, LV Kings 4; Hotter than Curry 11, PBC Boys 7. Championship: Grandview Lil hounds 9, Hotter Than Curry 5.
North Platte, NEknopnews2.com

Nebraska Juniors tee it up for two day tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tuesday kicks off the annual two-day North Platte Junior Ambassador Classic Golf Tournament hosted by the North Platte Ambassadors. The first day of the event is being hosted by River’s Edge Golf Course and Wednesday’s portion of the event will be hosted at Lake Maloney Golf Course. Tournament Director Matt Hasenauer, said that there are 92 participants in this year’s event. They have participants traveling from all over the central and western parts of the state.
Gainesville, FLalachuatoday.com

GACAR’s Annual Bowling Tournament Is Back

GAINESVILLE — After a hiatus last year due to the pandemic, the Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors® (GACAR) is proud to host its seventh annual charity bowling tournament at Splitz Bowling Alley today (July 29th) from 5:00pm to 8:00pm . This year’s tournament is benefitting St. Francis House and Arbor House, charities that focus on assisting homeless women and families with children on their journey to have stable and permanent housing. At the time of publication, GACAR has raised $15,700.00 to help repair and improve the playground facilities at both charitable organizations. Below is a tentative timeline for the event, please note we currently have the check presentation to St. Francis House scheduled for 7:00pm tonight.
Basketballwfxg.com

Nike Nationals kicks off first day of tournament

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - The Nike Girls Elite Youth Basketball League kicked off their tournament, Nike Nationals, Wednesday. The players and coach of the Fairfax Stars U-16s tell FOX54 they're excited to be in town playing in this tournament. “How did it feel being out there today for the...
SportsPosted by
Grand Haven Tribune

Pickleball tournament packed with players on Senior Day

Over 40 teams were involved in Wednesday’s pickleball tournaments at Mulligan’s Hollow, and to ask event organizers, they could have added quite a few more. Ideal weather made it a perfect day for play in the Coast Guard Festival’s annual tournament, the first major tournament played on the resurfaced courts near the Tri-Cities YMCA.
Cherokee County, SCGaffney Ledger

FIELD DAY

This past weekend Pelicans Snoballs of Gaffney hosted a “Field Day” for children in Cherokee County. Kids from all age groups showed up, competed, fellowshipped and also received awards and back to school supplies. Events included sack races, flag football, balloon toss and a sponge race. The event was done in partnership with The Boom Boom Room Fireworks stand, Vocational […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy