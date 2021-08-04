Salvitti a shot back after Day 1 of the AJGA Southpointe tournament

Canonsburg’s Rocco Salvitti hits a shot on No. 18 at the AJGA Southpointe Tournament on Thursday.

Central Catholic junior Rocco Salvitti knows Southpointe Golf Club well. Being from Canonsburg, Salvitti has played the course numerous times.

Salvitti is tied for fourth place after Day 1 of the American Junior Golf Association’s Southpointe event Tuesday after shooting a 2-over-par 74.

He trails a trio of golfers tied for first place at 1-over 73: Ryan Ford of Westfield, Ind.; Quinlan Polin (United Kingdom) of Cary, N.C.; and Breckin Taylor of Erie.

Salvitti’s Central Catholic teammate, Carter Pitcairn, and Seneca Valley’s Nolan Nicklas are tied for 17th at 7-over 79, and Penn-Trafford’s Chase Crissman is tied for 21st at 8-over, 80.

Other local scores include: Scott Jordan (82), Aiden Oehrle (83), Nick Turowski (88), Owen Delaney (90) and Jack Shearer (90).

The girls leader is Charmin Kim (South Korea) of Austin, Texas, who shot a 4-under 68.

Oakland Catholic’s Tara Loughran and Fox Chapel’s Nina Busch are tied for 20th at 12-over 84. Sewickley’s Eva Bugler shot 90.

The second round of the tournament is Wednesday, and the finals are scheduled for Thursday.

Tags: Central Catholic, Fox Chapel, Latrobe, Penn-Trafford