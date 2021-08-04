Cancel
Public Health

Chicago won’t require vaccine passports like New York for now, but ‘we’ll be watching to see how this plays out,’ health commissioner says

By ALICE YIN
Miami Herald
 1 day ago

Despite rising COVID-19 cases, Chicago’s public health commissioner said Tuesday the city is not at this point mandating vaccination proof for indoor bars, restaurants and gyms, as New York City mayor’s announced will be required in that city. Dr. Allison Arwady called New York’s move “appropriate” and praised Chicago businesses...

Public Health
Daily Mail

Stark figures show the risk of being unvaccinated: ALL virus-related deaths in Maryland in June were among people who didn't receive shots as were 97% of fatalities in Louisiana

Data from U.S. states and cities demonstrate how dangerous it is to be unvaccinated in America as COVID-19 cases surge. In Maryland, all virus-related deaths during the month of June were among people who hadn't received their shots. Several other states - including Louisiana, Alabama, Illinois, and California - have...
Public Health
EatThis

You Now Have to Wear a Mask in These 7 States

The CDC recommends anyone—be they vaccinated or not—in an area of "high transmission" of COVID wear their face mask when indoors. Following suit, a number of states and counties have issued mask mandates. "Cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 both continue to increase, overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated, but the risk is greater for everyone if we do not stop the ongoing spread of the virus and the Delta variant," state Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. "We know masking can help prevent transmission of COVID-19 and its variants. Until more people are vaccinated, we join CDC in recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in areas of substantial and high transmissions, and in K-12 schools." To see which other states have mask mandates, read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
New York City, NYInc.com

New York Is the First Big City to Require Vaccinations--But Likely Not the Last

With fresh memories of how Covid-19 tore through New York City last year, its mayor is now telling residents: get the jab or don't come inside. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city--the first in the nation--will soon require proof of Covid vaccination from anyone who wants to dine indoors, see a Broadway show, go to a museum or work out at gym. The new order, which pertains to a host of indoor venues, will go into effect August 16 and will be fully enforced beginning September 13. NYC will begin conducting inspections in mid-September to assure businesses are complying, according to the mayor.
Birmingham, ALMiami Herald

Birmingham hospitals: Most COVID patients are unvaccinated

Hospitals in Birmingham are seeing a surge in COVID-19 patients — usually unvaccinated and often younger — as doctors and administrators pleaded Wednesday for people to get vaccinated. Doctors and administrators at seven Birmingham hospitals participated in a media briefing to discuss the recent surge in cases. The overwhelming majority...
Chicago, ILNewsweek

Chicago Vaccine Mandate Might Follow New York: 'We're Interested in This'

New York City's move to mandate COVID-19 vaccine proof for visitors to indoor venues is being watched closely by Chicago. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that starting in August, the Key to NYC Pass scheme will require people wanting to go inside restaurants, gyms and theaters to prove that they have had at least one jab against the disease.
New York City, NYPosted by
Axios

New York City revives vaccine passports

New York City yesterday became the first city in the U.S. to require proof of coronavirus vaccination for indoor dining and other leisure activities, a measure popular among public health experts but previously squashed by political backlash to "vaccine passports." Why it matters: Employers and now local governments are starting...
Public Health
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Health
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Public HealthNewsweek

Am I in a COVID Hotspot? CDC Map Shows Where Masks Should Be Worn Under New Guidance

Almost half all counties in the U.S. are currently at the highest level of COVID-19 community transmission, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. The data, taken from a time period between Monday July 19 to Sunday July 25, shows 1,495 counties are at "high" levels of community transmission compared to 1,724 that are in the "substantial", "moderate" and "low" categories.

