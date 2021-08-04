Cancel
Hemingway, SC

Hemingway football preview 2021

By Chris Parks
wbtw.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHEMINGWAY (WBTW) – After an appearance in the lower state finals back in 2019, it’s been a rough stretch for the Hemingway Tigers football program. No wins in the last seasons, but there’s reason for optimism for the Tigers. They return 12 starters and have strengths in their offensive line and secondary. Charlie Richards told News13 they need to “finish” everything. That goes for each drill, play, and game in order to have success in Region 4-1A. Head Coach: Charlie Richards (3rd season)

