I had to take a peek at the stats of the Tigers' AA affiliate to see how the their prospects are faring, and so I thought some of you might like to know too. Here are the past 15 day stats. The year-to-date stats always seem incomplete or harder to interpret because it's what are they doing most recently that really seems to matter. On the year you hope to see progress or some consistency, but when you check in periodically you want to know if they are getting better - pure and simple.