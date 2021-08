Legendary sports bar brand seeks out franchisee partners in Texas as consumer demand increases. Founded in 2018, Knockout Sports Bar (KOSB) has embodied the spirit of the fighter in everything they do, offering anything but a typical sports bar experience. Whether celebrating victory or surviving defeat, every fighter needs a corner; the singular goal at KOSB is to give the everyday fighters a corner to rest in. KOSB is thrilled to expand in its home state of Texas, bringing its philosophy, innovative venue, and stellar customer service. But the expansion plans will not stop with here, after completing its expansion in Texas, KOSB is eager to bring the brand to a new market, with eyes on Arizona or Florida.