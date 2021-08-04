Poco Guitarist And Singer Paul Cotton Passed Away At 78

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Rodrigo Amarante, “Drama” (Polyvinyl) You might already know Rodrigo Amarante, a native of Rio de Janeiro, as the voice behind “Tuyo,” the theme song to Netflix’s popular show about the Colombian drug trade, “Narcos.” The singer-songwriter gained fame in Brazil with the cultish alternative rock band Los Hermanos and then seeped deeper into the American indie scene playing with bohemian polyglot Devendra Banhart as well as Little Joy, a band he co-founded with Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti. On his sophomore solo release, Amarante’s singular talents have rarely sounded more gorgeous. Tracks like the orchestral and atmospheric “Sky Beneath,” the true Tropicália of “Maré” and the samba instrumentals of “Eu Com Você” show the scope of his multilingual artistry.