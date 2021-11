Police officers in the country continue to be under attack, but the aggressors are not criminals on the street approaching them with guns. The latest assault on police is from watchdog groups that monitor police interactions, supposedly to ensure accountability. In Chicago, they are trampling the grave of an officer killed in action, and they are doing it because she showed some decency and allowed a woman being detained to cover up her body.

