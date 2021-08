DFree / Shutterstock.com

Cheek to Cheek arrived Sept. 19, 2014, and hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 followed by an adored 37-date tour.

Love For Sale has been recorded despite Bennett, an 18-time Grammy winner and overall legend, suffering from Alzheimer's since 2016. His diagnosis was revealed in an AARP The Magazine story published in February: