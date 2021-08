To many, the NFL placekicker is a necessary evil; rarely celebrated, and often blamed. Last year, Jake Elliott got much more blame than even the average kicker in the NFL is used to, and for good reason. It was a rough year for the Eagles’ 4th year kicker, as he saw a significant drop off in performance, seemingly out of nowhere. And yet, he is still the only kicker currently on the birds’ training camp roster. It seems strange not to bring in any competition for a player that seems could benefit from a bit of an extra push, but there’s no guarantee that this is how the situation will stay. Even though the Eagles haven’t brought in a challenger for the position, after last year’s stats Elliott’s job is far from safe.