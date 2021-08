Howard A. “Andy” Anderson 1934-2021

Howard A. “Andy” Anderson, age 87, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital. Howard was born in 1934 to Anselm and Hilma Anderson in Trout Lake Township, MN. Howard graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1952. On May 19, 1956, Howard was united in marriage to Mary Howe at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, MN. Howard was drafted into the United States Army and served from 1957-1959. Howard and Mary were stationed in Germany where Howard served as a military police officer.