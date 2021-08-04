Cancel
Transfer News: Tottenham Signs Cristiano Romero, Surprises Manchester United And Barcelona

By Karl Batungbacal
International Business Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe transfer window is set to close on the 31st of August, and many clubs have either finished or are currently finishing up their transfer moves. For the Tottenham Hotspurs, the team is currently experiencing some turbulence as vice-captain Harry Kane decided not to show up to training camp yesterday after he had an extended break due to his participation in the 2020 European Championship.

