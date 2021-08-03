Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition DLC Characters Oro and Akira Launch August 16, New DLC Character Luke Announced

By Editorials
nichegamer.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStreet Fighter V: Champion Edition DLC characters Oro and Akira launch August 16, Capcom announced during today’s summer update livestream. While the Street Fighter V: Champion Edition DLC characters Oro and Akira launch August 16, Capcom also announced an entirely new downloadable content character, Luke, who is launching sometime in November 2021. Oro and Akira were announced roughly a year ago as part of the game’s Season 5 batch of downloadable content.

nichegamer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Fighter V#The Street Fighter#Capcom Unity#Sfv#Rival Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Ubisoft Making Popular PS4 and Xbox One Game Free for Limited Time

Ubisoft is making one of its most popular and best-selling games on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia free for a limited time. Unfortunately, it isn't a free download, but a free trial. In other words, said game is being made free-to-play for a limited time, however, it's plenty of time to, at the very least, beat the game's single-player campaign, which is its main appeal, especially with its follow-up releasing soon.
Video Gamespsu.com

All Free PS Plus PS4 Games In 2021

All Free PS4 PS Plus Games In 2021, PS Plus Games 2021, – PlayStation Plus looks set to have a great year in 2021, offering up subscribers a wide range of top quality PlayStation 4 games for free. From Shadow of the Tomb Raider to Greedfall and more, we have put together all of the free PS4 PS Plus games in 2021. Don’t forget to check out our complete list of every single PS Plus game released to date, too. For further reading, you can also check out every PS5 Plus game that has been released in 2021 as well.
Video GamesGematsu

Fuuraiki 4 DLC announced

Publisher Nippon Ichi Software and developer Fog have announced plans to release downloadable content for Fuuraiki 4. The downloadable content will add new areas from prefectures adjacent to Gifu, including “Shizuoka and Nagano,” “Toyama and Ishikawa,” “Fukui and Shiga,” and “Mie and Aichi.” Each piece of downloadable content includes two prefectures.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Ninjala 1st Anniversary Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Crossover Underway

Gungho Entertainment have announced a crossover with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, to celebrate the 1st anniversary of Ninjala. As previously reported, players choose from a cast of quirky ninja kids with customizable outfits and bubblegum-based superpowers. The game features two multiplayer modes: 8-player free-for-all, and 4v4 team brawls. The multiplayer portion of the game is free-to-play, with the story content being released as episodic DLC packs.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris DLC Launches in August

Ubisoft today revealed the release date for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s second major expansion, The Siege of Paris. Eivor is nearly ready for a vacation in France. There he’ll sip wine, conquer new lands, battle new enemies, and forge new alliances. It’s all part of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris DLC, which officially launches August 12 on all platforms.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Hit the Short Track with new free DLC for SRX: The Game

Back in May the arrival of SRX: The Game provided budding racing superstars the chance to prove themselves against the best out there, going up against some proper legends of the motorsport scene. Now though that same game is looking to elevate things once more as the free to download Short Track Asphalt Pack arrives.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Potential Leaks Discovered For Cyberpunk 2077 DLC

CD Projekt Red is a well-known and beloved video game development studio. They found their fame and glory with their work on The Witcher trilogy several years ago at this point. These video games brought in a lively world, in-depth storytelling, and a long RPG journey for players to dive into. As a result, it was clear that there was already a massive fan base ready to pick up whatever their next big RPG release would be and that of course was Cyberpunk 2077. This was a hyped-up video game and the anticipation continued to grow over the years as fans waited for the proper unveilings along with its launch.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Sega admits it announced new Sonic the Hedgehog game a bit too early

Sega has conceded that its vague reveal of a new Sonic the Hedgehog game due to launch in 2022 was “a bit premature” in a new interview. Back in May, Sega announced that it is working on a new Sonic the Hedgehog game for release in 2022. There are no details – at all – about what this new title is going to be, and so far the only teaser we’ve got for the game features Sonic running… and nothing else other than an unexplained symbol flashing up during the trailer.
Video GamesGematsu

Mortal Shell DLC ‘The Virtuous Cycle’ launches August 18

Mortal Shell downloadable content “The Virtuous Cycle” will launch for all platforms on August 18, publisher Playstack and developer Cold Symmetry announced. Here is an overview of the downloadable content, via its Steam page:. About. “The Virtuous Cycle” is a game-altering roguelike expansion for the award winning Mortal Shell. Prove...
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

New PS5, PS4, PSVR Games Coming This Week: July 19th – July 23rd

Another week, another bunch of new games coming to PS5 and PS4. But what are this week’s new releases? What should you be looking out for?. This week is not short of big releases, no matter which genre you call your own. Cris Tales is here for the RPG fans looking for their next 40-hour time-sink. You’ll be able to read our Cris Tales review very soon.
Video GamesAnime News Network

Guilty Gear -Strive- Video Previews 1st DLC Character Goldlewis Dickinson

Arc System Works began streaming a new trailer for its Guilty Gear -Strive- fighting game on Thursday. The videos reveal and preview the game's first DLC character Goldlewis Dickinson. The character will be available on July 27 for season pass holders, and on July 30 for non-season pass holders. Arc System Works also streamed a starter guide video for the character.
Video GamesSiliconera

Final Fantasy XIV Digital Editions on Sale for Limited Time

Square Enix has announced that digital editions of Final Fantasy XIV will be on sale for a limited time. Consumers will have until August 18, 2021 to purchase the game at a discounted price through the Square Enix storefront. This includes Final Fantasy XIV Complete Edition and the standalone version of the Shadowbringers expansion. Additionally, the collector’s edition of Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers is also available to purchase at a discounted price. The FFXIV “Summer Sale” is not region specific, and is available to North American and European consumers as well. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XIV’s newest patch abolishes more weekly limitations for loot and adds AFK timers

The two things that Final Fantasy XIV players were hoping to find in today’s patch 5.58 were data center travel and the release of the long-awaited datamined Cruise Chaser mount. Neither of those is included in this patch. What is included is the removal of weekly limits on rewards from the Tower at Paradigm’s Breach or weapon tokens from the final Eden tier, so you’ll have an easier time farming that for rewards. There are also changes to relic content and Save the Queen areas to make clearing both easier, especially with smaller groups.

Comments / 0

Community Policy