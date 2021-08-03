Street Fighter V: Champion Edition DLC Characters Oro and Akira Launch August 16, New DLC Character Luke Announced

Sega has conceded that its vague reveal of a new Sonic the Hedgehog game due to launch in 2022 was “a bit premature” in a new interview. Back in May, Sega announced that it is working on a new Sonic the Hedgehog game for release in 2022. There are no details – at all – about what this new title is going to be, and so far the only teaser we’ve got for the game features Sonic running… and nothing else other than an unexplained symbol flashing up during the trailer.