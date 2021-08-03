Street Fighter V: Champion Edition DLC Characters Oro and Akira Launch August 16, New DLC Character Luke Announced
Street Fighter V: Champion Edition DLC characters Oro and Akira launch August 16, Capcom announced during today’s summer update livestream. While the Street Fighter V: Champion Edition DLC characters Oro and Akira launch August 16, Capcom also announced an entirely new downloadable content character, Luke, who is launching sometime in November 2021. Oro and Akira were announced roughly a year ago as part of the game’s Season 5 batch of downloadable content.nichegamer.com
