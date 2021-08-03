Carolyn Renae Box 1970-2021

Carolyn Renae Box, age 50, a mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and so much more went to eternal happiness with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, July 31st, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends in Brainerd, Minnesota. Carolyn was born August, 29th, 1970 in International Falls Minnesota. She grew up in the Deer River area of Minnesota where she met the love of her life and her forever partner, Steven Box. On December 1st, 1990 they wed and not soon after they had 3 boys who Carolyn said, “She loved so much and was so proud of them.”