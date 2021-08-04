Cancel
World shares ride earnings to fresh high, dollar steady

investing.com
 5 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) - Global shares were driven by strong earnings to a record high on Wednesday, while the dollar and Treasury yields languished waiting for U.S. employment data to provide clues about the pace of monetary tightening in the world's biggest economy. U.S. stock futures pointed to a quiet open...

www.investing.com

Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Down, Investors Digest U.S. and Chinese Data

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Monday morning as the latest U.S. jobs report continued to fuel bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin asset tapering sooner than expected. China's Shanghai Composite inched up 0.06% while the Shenzhen Component was down 0.30% by 9:41 PM ET...
Stocksinvesting.com

Shares Of Blockchain-Linked Firms Soar Amid Signs of New Life

Investing.com – Shares of blockchain and crypto-linked companies were big gainers Monday as prices of Bitcoin ( BitfinexUSD ) and other digital currencies rose to their highest in more than two months. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN ) was up 8.4%. Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT ) soared 10.4% and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:...
MarketsStreet.Com

Gold Steadies After Overnight 'Flash Crash' As Dollar Gains, Treasury Yields Firm

Gold prices steadied from an overnight 'flash crash' Monday that briefly pulled bullion prices to a four-month low amid a firming U.S. dollar and rising Treasury bond yields. Friday's stronger-than-expected July employment report, which showed a net 943,000 new jobs were created in the world's biggest economy last month as average hourly wages rose 4% from last year, has trigged bets on a near-term signal from the Federal Reserve on slowing the pace of its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases.
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Steadies After Payrolls-Inspired Gains

Investing.com -- The dollar steadied in early European trading Monday, remaining near recent highs following Friday's strong nonfarm payrolls release as traders priced in an early tightening of monetary policy by the U.S. Federal Reserve. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index , which tracks the greenback against...
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold, Oil Prices Slump, Fedspeak, Bitcoin - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- Gold and oil prices slump amid worries of growing Covid cases in China and the possibility of early Fed tightening, while bitcoin recovers. Fedspeak will also be in focus, with Raphael Bostic and Thomas Barkin scheduled to talk later Monday. Also of interest will be the passage of the long-awaited U.S. infrastructure bill. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, 9th August.
StocksFOXBusiness

US stocks trading lower before opening bell on Monday

U.S. equity futures traded lower heading into Monday's session after mostly showing gains Friday as the Labor Department reported a better-than-expected jobs report, as employers added a net of 943,000 jobs. On Friday, Wall Street ended at a new high after a government report showed U.S. in July was stronger...
StocksNBC San Diego

Dow Retreats Slightly From Record as Broad Market Is Little Changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell slightly on Monday on concerns about global growth, after the 30-stock average notched a record close Friday. The Dow fell about 70 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 traded around the flat line. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3%. Oil prices dropped on Monday,...
Businessfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Inflation, Fed Speakers, COVID Fears Likely to Fuel Volatility

Gold futures plunged last week to its lowest level since June 30 last week as a solid jobs report supported the notion of sooner-than-expected tightening by the Federal Reserve. The robust labor market news set-off a series of events, including a spike higher in Treasury yields and the U.S. Dollar, which raised the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion, while dampening demand for the dollar-denominated asset.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan rebounds from week low as investors unwind dollar bets

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan bounced on Monday from its lowest in more than a week against the dollar, as some investors took profit from their long dollar positions after strong U.S. jobs data. The dollar climbed against major peers, as a jump in U.S. payrolls prompted traders to position for an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. Strength in the greenback dragged the central bank's daily yuan guidance rate lower. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4840 per dollar, 215 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4625, the weakest since July 29. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4830 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4769 at midday, 76 pips firmer than the previous late session close. It touched a low of 6.4880 on Friday, the weakest level since July 29. Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank in Shanghai, sees the dollar index trading narrowly after U.S. non-farm payrolls as the market was still unclear when the Federal Reserve would announce tapering of pandemic stimulus. Sun maintained his forecast for the yuan to trade in a range of 6.45 to 6.49 per dollar for the near time, with some upside risks to the Chinese currency. Several currency traders attributed the bounce in the yuan on Monday morning to profit-taking orders on dollars from some corporate clients and banks' proprietary accounts. Meanwhile, the market's focus was starting to switch to Fed officials' comments at the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month and Beijing's signals on policy after recent data pointed to an economic slowdown in China. Some analysts believe a Fed tapering could restrain China's monetary easing. Although markets have not reached a consensus on the yuan's outlook, Fed tapering could boost the dollar and pile pressure on the yuan. Monetary easing in China may add more downside risks and trigger capital outflows, a trader at a Chinese bank said. China's factory gate inflation in July rose at a faster clip from the previous month and exceeded market expectations, data showed, but export growth unexpectedly slowed last month following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases. "Taking the virus spread in China into account and softening overseas exports demand, China growth momentum is subjected to downside bias and the PBOC-Fed monetary policy divergence will probably pressure the RMB exchange rate, in our view," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.8, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4757 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.484 6.4625 -0.33% Spot yuan 6.4769 6.4845 0.12% Divergence from -0.11% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.79% Spot change since 2005 27.78% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.55 98.42 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.8 92.871 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4757 0.02% * Offshore 6.6509 -2.51% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
StocksStreet.Com

Stocks Fall as Wall Street Boosts Bets on Fed Tapering and Oil Prices Slide

Stocks traded lower Monday as investors increased bets the Federal Reserve would pull back on stimulus following a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report. Oil prices declined and gold prices steadied from an overnight "flash crash" Monday that briefly pulled bullion prices to a four-month low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Targets Fresh Lows, Dollar Recovers

EUR/USD failed to surpass 1.1900 and declined heavily. It broke a major bullish trend line at 1.1800 on the 4-hours chart. GBP/USD also declined below the 1.3900 support zone. The US nonfarm payrolls increased 943K in July 2021, up from the last 938K (revised from 850K). EUR/USD Technical Analysis. The...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Oil stocks pull S&P 500, Dow lower as virus fears weigh

(Reuters) -The S&P and the Dow indexes retreated from record highs on Monday as energy and other sectors sensitive to economic growth tumbled on concerns over rising COVID-19 cases. Energy shares, down 1.2%, bore the brunt of selling tracking a slump in crude as an increase in coronavirus cases, particularly...
U.S. Dollar In Command

U.S. Dollar In Command

Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls data put Fed tapering back in the middle of the dinner table, sending US yields and the US dollar higher. The dollar index staged an impressive 0.57% rally, carving through resistance at 92.60 on the way to a 92.78 close. In Asia, the dollar index crept slightly higher to 92.80. Activity in Asia will be much reduced in currency markets due to national holidays in Singapore and Japan.
S&P dips, just off record as energy shares fall

S&P dips, just off record as energy shares fall

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 dipped on Monday, as fuel demand worries during a resurgent pandemic sent energy stocks lower but rising U.S. Treasury yields lifted financials stocks, keeping Wall Street's benchmark index near record levels. Energy shares were the worst performing of the 11 major S&P sectors,...
StocksWarren Tribune Chronicle

Mon. 11:56 a.m.: Tech, energy stocks lead major indexes lower in US trading

(AP) – Stocks edged lower on Wall Street as investors review the latest corporate earnings reports and cautiously watch the latest virus surge for its impact on economic growth. The S&P 500 fell 0.1 percent as of 11:45 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 76 points, or 0.2...
MarketsNBC San Diego

Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed as Oil Prices Tumble More Than 3%

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets broadly struggled for gains on Monday as investors kept an eye on the Covid-19 situation across the region while oil prices tumbled 3%. Australia's benchmark ASX 200 was unable to hold on to modest gains and finished flat at 7,538.40. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7354 against the greenback, climbing from an earlier level around $0.7326. The Aussie fell from levels above $0.7400 following a resurgent dollar Friday on the back of strong nonfarm payrolls data.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Sterling slips against stronger dollar; euro-sterling steady

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh. * Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates prices, adds details and comment) London, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The pound weakened against the dollar on Monday, though was close to its strongest versus the euro since February 2020, as investors focused on the potential pace of stimulus tapering after the Bank of England meeting and strong U.S. jobs data.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-European stocks weighed down by weak commodities

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * HeidelbergCement slides on Barclays downgrade (Adds comment, updates prices) Aug 9 (Reuters) - European stocks were mixed on Monday, with the UK's blue-chip index weighed down by a...

Comments / 0

