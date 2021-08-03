Texas governor accused of ‘playing politics’ in response to Covid outbreaks
(CN) — As coronavirus hospitalizations surge in Texas, local officials are defying the governor’s orders barring mask mandates for public employees. With just over 50% of eligible Texans fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the number of residents hospitalized with the respiratory illness has risen to more than 6,800, levels not seen since February, according to the Department of State Health Services.www.courthousenews.com
