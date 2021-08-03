Cancel
Texas State

Texas governor accused of ‘playing politics’ in response to Covid outbreaks

By Cameron Langford, Kirk Mcdaniel
Courthouse News Service
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CN) — As coronavirus hospitalizations surge in Texas, local officials are defying the governor’s orders barring mask mandates for public employees. With just over 50% of eligible Texans fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the number of residents hospitalized with the respiratory illness has risen to more than 6,800, levels not seen since February, according to the Department of State Health Services.

