This Friday marks the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, the first Olympic Games to have been rescheduled — and the first to happen amid a pandemic. While the fact that the Games were able to happen at all could be seen as a cause for celebration, there’s actually an argument to be made that we should not be supporting or watching the Olympics this year — or ever. Beyond the international competition’s well-documented racist past (and present), there’s the reality that, for host cities, the Olympics are almost always a money-losing endeavor that also speeds up gentrification, displaces poor communities, and increases policing.