More than 87% of respondents to a KERA and The Dallas Morning News survey said they would be comfortable showing proof of vaccination if asked by arts venues. Editor’s note: Reconnecting after a traumatic year of separation and loss is a work-in-progress. KERA and The Dallas Morning News are collaborating to document how North Texas’ arts and culture scene is emerging from the pandemic. The News’ Tim Diovanni reports on the results from an informal survey launched July 30 about arts venues and COVID protocols.