Some quick hits on the Miami Marlins’ minor-league affiliates with about two months remaining in the minor-league season:. ▪ Griffin Conine’s debut week with Double A Pensacola started as rough as it possibly could at the plate. The outfielder, ranked as the No. 16 prospect in the Marlins’ system according to MLB Pipeline, struck out in his first five at-bats before reaching base on a walk. He had nine strikeouts and was 0 for 12 overall before recording his first hit on Friday — an RBI double. He then hit his first home run with the Blue Wahoos (and minor-league leading 24th home run overall) on Saturday.