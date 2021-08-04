Cancel
What We Do in the Shadows S03: Nandor's Mirror Problem; New Key Art

By Ray Flook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleViewers of What We Do in the Shadows are now less than a month away from the third season return of Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). To make the days feel like they're going by quicker, the folks over at FX have begun rolling out key art and teasers with hints at what's to come. Dealing with the reality of their roommate being a world-class vampire hunter (and the possible benefits that could come from that) and their new status within the vampire community, our fearsome fivesome have a lot on their plate this season. From Colin's 100th birthday, werewolf kickball, and wellness cults, to Nandor being fangs-deep in a kind of "external life crisis", it looks like there will be more than enough going on to keep them grounded (we hope). But for now, we get a chance to appreciate the crew enjoying a moonlight drive. Well, at least Nandor, Laszlo, and Nadja are enjoying it. Colin and Guillermo? Ummm… not so much (followed by a banner with more shades be sported):

Harvey Guillén
Taika Waititi
Natasia Demetriou
Jemaine Clement
Matt Berry
Scott Rudin
Colin Robinson
