Activision Blizzard Staff Call Out Company Working With WilmerHale

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest development to the Activision Blizzard situation has the staff calling out the company for working with union busters. In a letter penned to CEO Bobby Kotic and the leadership team, the staff are demanding the company essentially cease all activities with WilmerHale, how have had a history of training companies to look for behavior involving unionizing as well as breaking up already established groups within various businesses. The firm was hired as a third-party to investigate the allegations brought up by the state of California in their recent lawsuit. Here's the letter in full, which was originally provided to IGN.

