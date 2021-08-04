Activision Blizzard Staff Call Out Company Working With WilmerHale

It would not be wrong to say, the tech elite of our world is running the show. The more they climb the success ladder, the more we believe that uneasy lies the head that wears the crown! Earlier this month, Anthony Di Iorio, the billionaire co-founder of Ethereum who moves around with his own personal team of bodyguards, quit the cryptocurrency world as he feels unsafe. It doesn’t come as a surprise that it’s imperative to spend millions to save the tech leaders that make billions; what’s surprising is the total sum of millions paid! Facebook spent more than $23.4 million on security costs for CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2020, according to the company’s annual executive compensation report. Zuckerberg’s security expenses are alarmingly high compared to his counterparts in the valley. Based on data compiled by Protocol below is a round-up of the cost to protect high-profile tech execs: