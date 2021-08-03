Cancel
Cook County Record

IL Supreme Court: Power plant developer can't sue employees accused of trying to 'usurp opportunities' for themselves

By Jonathan Bilyk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne M. Burke | Vimeo livestream screenshot. A company that wanted to build gas-fired power plants in Texas can’t continue its lawsuit against two of its former employees for allegedly undercutting their development deals, because the employees’ actions didn’t ultimately completely eliminate those business opportunities, a sharply divided Illinois Supreme Court has ruled.

Legal journal covering civil courts, and other news, in Cook County, Illinois.

