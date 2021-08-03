IL Supreme Court: Power plant developer can't sue employees accused of trying to 'usurp opportunities' for themselves

What’s next — showing proof of car insurance? The Associated Press’ Amy Forliti reports: “The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a state law requiring individuals to have a permit to carry a handgun in public is constitutional and does not violate the Second Amendment. The ruling comes in the case of a man who was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit. Nathan Hatch was arrested in 2018 after Metropolitan Airport Commission police stopped to help him after his truck broke down. He told officers he had a gun in the back seat and did not have a permit, and officers found a loaded pistol. Hatch was convicted of a gross misdemeanor.”