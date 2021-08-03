Cancel
New York City, NY

Is it possible to get a 1110a vtl violation ticket dismissed or reduced?

By Asked in Brooklyn, NY
 4 days ago

A couple of days ago while driving home. I was driving in a turning lane due to the fact my car has been wobbling from a previous accident from a couple of weeks ago and had gotten worse, and one of my wheels being damaged. My car also been vandalized which I file a police report prior to receiving a 1110a vtl ticket. While in the intersection the officer came from behind the wall and told me to pull over. The officer told me that there was 3 signs that informed me that I was in a turning lane, he didn't ask for my side of the story, he only wanted my license and registration which I complied. The next day I had my vehicle towed to the repair shop for repairs. I made my insurance aware that even though my vehicle is drivable it wobbles and becomes increasingly difficult to drive and make turns.

