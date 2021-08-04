Nasal version of AstraZeneca SARS-CoV-2 vaccine prevents infection in animal models
The causal agent of the current coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Scientists around the world have been conducting extensive research to develop vaccines that can help us fight the pandemic. To this end, a significant amount of progress has already been made as evident by the several vaccines that have already received emergency use authorization (EUA) from global regulatory bodies.www.news-medical.net
Comments / 0