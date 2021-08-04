Cancel
Shontel Brown will win Ohio Democratic special primary, CNN projects

By Eric Bradner, Ethan Cohen, Jennifer Agiesta, CNN
WRAL
 1 day ago

CNN — Cuyahoga County Council member Shontel Brown will win the Democratic special primary in Ohio's 11th Congressional District, CNN projects. Brown's defeat of Nina Turner, the former state senator and close ally of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, is a flexing of the Democratic establishment's muscle, after South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn and the Congressional Black Caucus stepped in to campaign for Brown.

